Alan Halsall appears to take brutal swipe at Lucy-Jo Hudson's new man

Alan Halsall from Coronation Street appears to have taken a swipe at his ex-wife and mother of his child Lucy Jo-Hudson's new man, Lewis Devine.

The Corrie star, 37, who has played Tyrone Dobbs since 1998, appeared to take offence at Lewis, 31, who had referred to his daughter Sienna-Rae, six, as his own.

Lucy-Jo and Lewis have just welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, and in a lengthy story post on Instagram, Lewis referred to Lucy-Jo and Alan's daughter as "our".

His caption, in view of his some 6,000 followers included: "Our Sienna is delighted and is already making the best big sister, just like I knew she would!"

Alan responded by posting a rather telling comeback to his own Instagram Stories.

He shared with his some 183,000 followers: "You're welcome to keep the lying cheating one and call her your own! But not my daughter."

While it remains unclear who Alan is referring to as the "lying cheating one", he clearly did not like Lucy-Jo's new partner referring to his daughter as his own.

Alan and Lucy-Jo have co-parented their daughter since they split in 2018.

The former Coronation Street co-stars began dating in 2004 and married in 2009. They have both gone on to form new relationships.

Alan is very much an active parent and regularly shares adorable pictures on his Instagram account with his young daughter.

He is now in a serious relationship with former Corrie actress Tisha Merry, who has also formed a close bond with Sienna-Rae.

The three even enjoyed a sun-soaked holiday and shared many happy pictures posing together.

It was revealed last September that Tisha had moved into his five-bedroom luxury home, which he built while still with Lucy-Jo.

A source told The Sun at the time: "Tisha is keeping her place on for now but she's living at Alan's place full time.

"She has been so good for him and really made him smile again. They are very similar and love to work out together so they have lots of the same interests."

The soap star has also had an incredible body transformation over the last year or so, thanks to a new exercise regime and healthier eating habits.

Sharing with his Instagram followers his incredible new physique, he often poses topless and in the gym.

