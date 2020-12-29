Coronation Street: Will Peter die from liver failure? Will he get a transplant?

Coronation Street character Peter Barlow has been told it’s a possibility he has liver failure. Could this lead to his death?

In last night’s episode of Corrie (Monday, December 29), Peter told his half-brother Daniel that he would be going away for a while.

Although Peter’s son Simon tried to convince him to stay, Peter said he needed to get away and wouldn’t be gone long.

As Peter headed to the tram station, Daniel tried to get his brother to stay in Weatherfield. But Peter said he needed to go as he was worried that he would go to prison for Adam’s attack.

Peter began bringing up blood (Credit: ITV)

But as Daniel tried to get answers, Peter started vomiting blood.

Daniel soon called an ambulance and Peter was taken to hospital.

The doctor explained he noticed that Peter had a history of varices – which are blood vessels in the oesophagus. They are caused by the scarring of the liver which can be caused by alcohol.

The doctor said he believed that varices had ruptured and they wanted to check to be sure. However he also revealed it is a possibility that Peter could have liver failure.

Coronation Street: Will Peter die?

In the hospital Peter begged Daniel not to tell anyone about his condition.

However later this week, Adam ignores Daniel’s advice and breaks the news to Ken about Peter’s health.

Ken goes to visit his son in hospital and is shocked to realise the gravity of the situation.

Peter tells Ken that after years of self abuse, it’s time to accept that he’s dying. But will Peter die? (Credit: ITV)

Exhausted and clearly depressed, Peter tells Ken that after years of self abuse, it’s time to accept that he’s dying.

Hearing this Ken is devastated.

Whilst it is unknown what is next for Peter, some fans predict he will have a liver transplant.

Wonder if @itvcorrie are headed for a liver transplant story! #corrie — Patrick McCann (@Patr1ckMcCann) December 28, 2020

Another transplant required #Corrie — Zombie 404 (@VampLover27) December 28, 2020

Bet peter will end up getting a liver transplant like Phil Mitchell in #eastenders #corrie — pete leo (@homebrew19721) December 28, 2020

But will Peter survive liver failure?

Is Peter actor Chris Gascoyne leaving Coronation Street?

Peter was told he could have liver failure? But will he survive? (Credit: ITV)

It hasn’t been revealed if Chris Gascoyne will be leaving the show. However his character is currently at the centre of a huge whodunit storyline, which saw Adam Barlow attacked.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

