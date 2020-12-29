Catherine Tyldesley reveals plans to adopt as she says she is ‘too busy’ to have more children

Catherine Tyldesley has revealed she may adopt in the future as she is currently “too busy” to have more children.

The former Coronation Street star, who shares five-year-old son Alfie with husband Tom Pitfield, admitted her work schedule has left her with little time to welcome a new addition.

However, the married pair may decide to adopt one day.

Catherine Tyldesley has opened up on her plans to adopt (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Does Catherine Tyldesley want more children?

Opening up on Instagram Story yesterday (December 28), Catherine, 37, revealed her plans on welcoming another child.

She explained: “Sounds awful but I’m so busy at the moment.

So many children needing good homes

“I’d like another as some point. I’ve always said I wanted two.

“Maybe adoption. So many children needing good homes.”

The Coronation Street star shares a son with husband Tom Pitfield (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier this year, Catherine revealed she was keen to have one more child with hubby Tom.

She told Hello! Magazine: “We would love to – at least one more. Absolutely, when the time feels right.”

Would Cath return to Coronation Street?

Meanwhile, the former soap star recently revealed she would love to return to Corrie in the future.

The actress, who played Eva Price from 2011 until 2018, opened up on a potential comeback during an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Catherine revealed the couple would like another child (Credit: Instagram Story/auntiecath17)

She said: “I’ve been a fan since I was a little girl. Of course, you now at some point.

“I mean I’m really enjoying doing different projects and touch wood I’m really busy at the moment.

“But Corrie’s so close to my heart and if the opportunity came up in the future, absolutely.”

Since waving goodbye to the cobbles, Catherine has had a main role in TV series 15 Days and recently wrote a play.

The actress recently revealed she would return to Corrie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The star also competed in Strictly Come Dancing last year, where she was partnered with pro Johannes Radebe.

She’s also set to appear in new ITV drama Viewpoint alongside Noel Clarke.

The gripping five-part series follows a tense police surveillance investigation into a Manchester community.

