Coronation Street spoilers for January 4 – 8 episodes see Ray’s development get the go-ahead… leaving the residents of Coronation Street homeless.

Also, Gary faces his future in jail, while Leanne gives Simon the fright of his life.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for January 4 – 8.

1. Ray’s bulldozers get the green light

The residents watch the council planning meeting via video link in the factory.

Debbie puts forward her case, before Roy gives a heartfelt speech about community.

Everyone is speechless when the chairperson announces the development can go ahead.

Things gets worse when they all arrive home to find eviction notices on their doors.

The residents of Coronation Street have two weeks to vacate their properties.

However, everyone is convinced that Ray’s up to his usual tricks and had paid the chairperson.

The residents protest about the development, but will they find dirt on Ray?

2. Gary’s world collapses

Gary sits in his police cell, knowing that he is never going to find a way out of his troubles.

Read more: Coronation Street Barmaid Emma Brooker ‘to get major new love interest’

3. Simon finds Leanne unconscious

Leanne is struggling to sleep and calls the doctors surgery asking for sleeping tablets.

When Leanne refuses to come in for an appointment, Dr Gaddas makes a house call.

She is shocked by the state of Leanne’s flat.

Leanne admits she has been pretending to be in France, leaving Dr Gaddas concerned.

Dr Gaddas gives Leanne some sleeping tablets to help.

Later, Simon is terrified to find Leanne passed out on the sofa, with a bottle of pills beside her.

Fearing the worst, Simon immediately calls an ambulance.

However, Leanne reveals she just took one too many pills and had no intention of hurting herself.

Simon promises to look after Leanne and lies to Nick about why the ambulance was there.

4. Johnny goes to prison?

A nurse confirms that Johnny’s MS is back, but it won’t be enough to delay his court case.

Johnny faces his past as the jury come to a decision – will he be heading to prison?

Read more: Coronation Street: Why did Maria Connor go to prison in 2016?

5. Grace walks back into Michael’s life

Michael is shocked to see Grace is out of prison.

She suggests they do a paternity test to prove Michael is the father of her baby.

When the results prove Michael’s the daddy, he vows to stand by her. But what will Aggie make of the news?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.