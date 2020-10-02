Coronation Street introduced Nick’s son Sam Blakeman in tonight’s episode (Friday, October 2).

A couple of weeks ago, Nick discovered his ex-girlfriend Natasha gave birth to his son nine years ago. And after much debate, he decided to meet the young boy.

Nick met his son (Credit: ITV)

In the scenes, Sam immediately seemed to take a shine to his dad, telling him about his passion for astronomy.

Coronation Street: Who plays Nick’s son Sam?

Sam is played by young actor Jude Riordan and there’s a reason why he may look so familiar.

Jude’s first TV appearance was in the popular Channel 4 show The Secret Life Of Five Year Olds back in 2017.

In 2018 Jude was cast in the Sky One comedy Brassic alongside former Corrie actress Michelle Keegan and former Emmerdale star Joe Gilgun, who also appeared in Coronation Street when he was a child.

Jude plays Tyler in Brassic (Credit: YouTube/Sky TV)

Brassic premiered last year and Jude plays Tyler Croft, who is the the son of Michelle’s character Erin and Joe’s character Vinnie.

Jude has also appeared on Blue Peter and in a TV series called Katy, which was based off a Jacqueline Wilson book.

What’s to come for Nick, Sam and Leanne?

Currently Nick’s girlfriend Leanne doesn’t know about Sam. Nick decided against telling her due to her son Oliver being so ill.

But next week Leanne finds out the truth and meets Sam.

In the upcoming scenes Leanne watches over Oliver. Meanwhile Nick gets a message from Sam inviting him on a day out.

Nick is invited for a day out (Credit: ITV)

Nick decides to tell his mum Gail about Sam and how he wants him to be a part of the family, but fears it would be too painful for Leanne.

At the hospital Steve and Leanne meet with a hospital mediator. But their hopes are dashed when the doctor reiterates there’s nothing more they can do for the little boy and a second opinion would be a waste of money.

Desperate, Leanne vows to fight for her son even if it means going to court.

Leanne and Steve start planning to take the hospital to court (Credit: ITV)

Later, Gail advises Nick to be honest with Leanne and tell her about Sam but he’s adamant it isn’t the right time.

Steve and Leanne talk about hurting specialist legal teams and spending thousands on a court case. But Tracy reaches a decision to pull the plug on the sale of the businesses saying they can’t throw their future away on a case they won’t win.

Leanne meets Nick’s son

Gail is made up to meet her grandson and Nick promises he’ll be there to watch Sam perform Space Oddity.

As Nick and Leanne attend a meeting with their new barrister he’s aware they’re overrunning and repeatedly checks his phone.

When Leanne accuses him of being more interested in his phone than Oliver’s welfare, Nick reveals he’s been texting his son.

Leanne meets Sam (Credit: ITV)

Nick explains Natasha gave birth to Sam nine years ago and that he met him a few days ago but didn’t want to mention it, because of the strain she’s under with Oliver.

Leanne is furious for keeping such a big secret and demands Nick summons Natasha and Sam to the hospital. How will she react when she meets Sam?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

