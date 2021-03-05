Coronation Street: Who is Nina actress Mollie Gallagher dating in real life?

Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher joined the ITV soap in 2019 as Nina Lucas.

Nina is the niece of Roy Cropper. After her dad, Roy’s half-brother, Richard died, she moved in with Roy and began working in the café.

Mollie plays Nina (Credit: ITV)

Over recent weeks she has started a relationship with Asha Alahan. But who is Mollie dating in real life?

Coronation Street Nina: Who is Mollie Gallagher dating in real life?

In real life, 23-year-old Mollie is dating musician Dan Myers. He is the guitarist for the band Inego.

On Valentine’s Day, Mollie revealed that her and Dan had also just celebrated their first anniversary.

Posting a series of picture on Instagram with Dan, she captioned the post: “Valentine’s Day and our anniversary all in two days. Happy one year of Mol and Dan, I love you.”

Mollie’s friends and co-stars commented on the post.

Tanisha Gorey, who plays Asha, wrote: “I remember you telling me about him for the first time. So happy for you both.”

Lottie Henshall, who played Jade Rowan from September 2019 until March 2020, commented: “Yay!”

Harriet Bibby, who plays Summer Spellman, said: “The content we love to see! Happy anniversary.”

Coronation Street: What’s next for Nina and Asha

A couple of weeks ago Nina and Asha began dating.

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, March 3) Nina told Asha she was unable to attend a family dinner as she had to work at the café.

But when Asha’s brother Aadi discovered she offered to work, Nina explained she was scared it was too soon for her to be attending family events.

Asha is Nina’s girlfriend (Credit: ITV)

Aadi convinced her to come along and afterwards Asha admitted to Nina that she was in love with her.

However next week, Asha plans a night away for her and Nina.

But when she finds out her plans, she explains that she isn’t ready for a sexual relationship and suggests they should go back to being friends.

However Asha is absolutely devastated.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

