Coronation Street viewers saw the return of Sean’s son in tonight’s episodes (Friday, October 23) but who is Dylan’s mum?

Dylan came back to Weatherfield with his dad Sean but what’s happened with Violet and why did she leave Coronation Street?

Coronation Street: Who is Dylan’s mum, Violet?

Dylan’s mum is Violet Wilson, who was on the cobbles from 2004 until 2008. She was played by actress Jenny Platt.

Violet was a barmaid in the Rovers pub and became good friends with Sean Tully.

In 2007, Sean and Violet got drunk and the topic of having children came up. They agreed if neither of them had a child by the time they were 30, they would have one together.

Coronation Street: who is Dylan’s mum Violet fell? (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

However they then agreed to try for a baby immediately and Violet fell pregnant.

During her pregnancy, Violet wanted to raise the baby without Sean. However when he found out, he threatened with legal action.

Eventually Violet reunited with her ex-boyfriend Jamie and in February 2008, she gave birth to a son, who she named Dylan.

Why did Violet leave Weatherfield?

Jamie and Violet began living together but they soon decided to move to London to raise Dylan. They planned this behind Sean’s back, but he soon found out the truth.

Although he tried to stop them, they left and cut contact with Sean.

Violet and Jamie planned to move to London with Dylan (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Leanne is determined to help Oliver

In 2011, Sean managed to get back in contact with Violet and she reappeared in the Easter special as Sean went to visit her in London.

She began allowing him to see his son. Dylan’s last on-screen appearance was in 2012. However Sean has kept in contact and visited him over the years.

Dylan’s return

Dylan will be back on the cobbles played by Liam McCheyne. Liam previously played Dylan between 2011 and 2012 alongside his twin brother Connor.

Speaking about Sean’s concerns about Dylan’s arrival, Antony Cotton told Entertainment Daily and other media: “Sean isn’t very good at picking one thing to concentrate on, he picks everything!

Dylan is back in Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Brooke Vincent returns to Corrie set after taking a break from maternity leave

“But the one thing he wants to be is Dylan’s mate. He wants Dylan to think he’s cool enough to hang out with, that’s what he wants.

The actor added: “He wants to impress Dylan, of course he does. He wants to play football with him, he wants to hang out with him, all of that.

“And that’s why he gets a bit heartbroken when he thinks Dylan doesn’t want to be his mate.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

Will you be watching next week’s Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.