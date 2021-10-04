Coronation Street: Who DID Imran sleep with if it wasn’t Sabeen?

There’s a whodunit of a different kind rumbling away in Coronation Street at the moment.

At the end of last week, Imran was forced to admit to Toyah that he had spend the night with his ex Sabeen after Kelly’s guilty verdict last month.

Toyah confronted Sabeen, who swore blind he had slept on the sofa.

When Sabeen later caught up with Imran and said she hadn’t blown his secret, we viewers assumed he really had done the dirty with her.

However, she then dropped the bombshell that he hadn’t spent the entire night there – so whose bed HAD he been in?

Well, before we get to that, let’s just get it out there that viewers are not happy he has turned out to be a cheat.

One wrote on Twitter: “Just caught up with Corrie and why do the writers have to destroy couples? So it looks like Imran has cheated on Toyah but not with Sabeen!”

Another posted: “What the hell has Imran been up to?”

A third complained: “I like Imran and Toyah together, shame if Corrie splits them up.”

Someone else lamented: “So Imran didn’t sleep with Sabeen, but just who did he sleep with then?! I wish this didn’t happen as I loved Imran and Toyah together. Maybe they can come back from this but time will tell.”

Who did Imran cheat with?

One fan has speculated: “Who was Imran with? Abi or Laura.”

And there was agreement on Abi: “If Imran and Abi slept together, I’d be so gutted for Kevin and Toyah.”

…And Laura: “My guess is Imran did the dirty deed with Kelly’s mum?

Someone else agreed: “I’m starting to think it might have been Laura that Imran cheated on Toyah with.”

Of course, the ultimate head destroyer would be Abi being revealed as the other woman – after she returns to Weatherfield pregnant!

