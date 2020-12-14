Coronation Street character Adam Barlow was attacked in Friday’s episode of the ITV soap (December 11).

In the week leading up to his attack, Adam made quite a few enemies on the cobbles.

In Wednesday’s episode (December 9) he was forced to revealed to his uncle, Peter, that he slept with his girlfriend, Carla.

Adam was attacked. But who is behind it? (Credit: ITV)

The revelation was overheard by Adam’s wife Sarah.

Later in the episode, Adam was attacked in the Bistro by an unseen assailant. But who could it be?

Coronation Street: Who attacked Adam Barlow? The suspects

Coronation Street released an official list on their top suspects.

Peter Barlow

Adam and Carla tried to keep their night a secret. But Peter found out (Credit: ITV)

Peter found out that Adam had slept with his partner Carla. This drove Peter to hit the bottle once more.

But did he attack his nephew?

Carla Connor

Did Carla attack Adam? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street barmaid Emma Brooker ‘to get major new love interest’

Carla regrets the night she spent with Adam and begged him to keep it a secret from Peter.

But when Adam told Peter the truth, did he push Carla too far?

Sarah Barlow

Sarah was also furious when she found out Adam slept with Carla (Credit: ITV)

Adam and Sarah split up earlier this year when he refused to accept her burying the truth about Gary Windass killing Rick Neelan.

After they split, Adam slept with a string of women, including Carla.

After the revelation, Sarah could be seen slipping back into the Platts’ house after Adam was attacked. Did Sarah attack her own husband?

Gary Windass

Gary and Adam have never got along (Credit: ITV)

Adam and Sarah’s ex-boyfriend Gary Windass have never seen eye to eye.

The solicitor knows the truth about Gary killing loan shark Rick. In the lead up to Adam’s attack, he threatened to go to the police with the truth.

Did Gary decide it was time to silence Gary once and for all?

Who attacked Adam? The fan theories

Fans have also started to come up with their own theories and suspects.

Simon Barlow

Simon was furious with Adam (Credit: ITV)

One theory is that Peter’s teenage son Simon Barlow attacked his cousin.

Simon was devastated when he discovered Peter had been drinking again. When Peter told him that Adam slept with Carla he was furious.

Who killed Adam!!??? My money is on Simon Barlow 🧐 #corrie — Thomas (@thomas_matthewj) December 12, 2020

I think it was Simon who attacked the hot Scottish Barlow #Corrie — The Black Erica Kane (@SassyLiveTweets) December 12, 2020

My money is on Simon attacking Adam #corrie — Rebecca⚡️ (@beckypratt) December 12, 2020

Would Simon attack Adam?

A case of mistaken identity? Faye Windass or Gary Windass

Faye was assaulted by Ray (Credit: ITV)

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Beverley Callard says mother-in-law is ‘proud’ of husband’s nickname

Some fans have a theory that Adam wasn’t the intended target of the attack.

Earlier in Friday’s episode Gary walked into the Bistro and heard owner Ray Crosby sexually assaulting his sister Faye.

Faye soon ran out upset. Back at Maria and Gary’s flat, they tried to urge her to go to the police, however Faye didn’t want to.

Fans think that Gary, or maybe even Faye, went to the Bistro to attack Ray, but ended up hurting Adam instead.

Another good episode of @itvcorrie so this is my guess I think Faye stabbed Adam thinking it was Ray as his back was towards her 🙊 it is normally the unexpected in soaps let’s see if I am right #corrie #coronationstreet — Carly Lunt (@CarlyLunt17) December 11, 2020

Gary as he thought it was Ray. #Corrie — Jonathan Turnock (@jw_turnock) December 11, 2020

Is it a case of mistaken identity re Adams bludgeoning? He was face down in near darkness and wearing similar to Ray. Perpetrator was not inebriated like Peter #Corrie — Alistair 🏳️‍🌈 (@ahhdundee) December 11, 2020

#Corrie anyone else’s theory that Gary hit Adam because he mistook him for Ray?😭 — Tash Cobb (@rockyycobb) December 11, 2020

Why the intended victim on #Corrie has to be Ray:

1. Adam was alone in a bar he doesn’t own.

2. It was dark (and there’s no other plot reason except mistaken identity for there to be a blackout)

3. Adam had his back to his attacker

4. Plenty have a grudge against Ray eg: Debbie! — David Brown (@MrDavidEBrown) December 12, 2020

Who do you think attacked Adam? Do you agree with any of these theories, or do you have your own?

Have you been watching Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.