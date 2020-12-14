Soaps

Coronation Street: Who attacked Adam Barlow? Fan theories and suspects

Adam has made quite a few enemies on the cobbles

By Charlotte Rodrigues
| Updated:

Coronation Street character Adam Barlow was attacked in Friday’s episode of the ITV soap (December 11).

In the week leading up to his attack, Adam made quite a few enemies on the cobbles.

In Wednesday’s episode (December 9) he was forced to revealed to his uncle, Peter, that he slept with his girlfriend, Carla.

adam barlow coronation street
Adam was attacked. But who is behind it? (Credit: ITV)

The revelation was overheard by Adam’s wife Sarah.

Later in the episode, Adam was attacked in the Bistro by an unseen assailant. But who could it be?

Coronation Street: Who attacked Adam Barlow? The suspects

Coronation Street released an official list on their top suspects.

Peter Barlow

Adam and Carla tried to keep their night a secret. But Peter found out (Credit: ITV)

Peter found out that Adam had slept with his partner Carla. This drove Peter to hit the bottle once more.

But did he attack his nephew?

Carla Connor

Did Carla attack Adam? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street barmaid Emma Brooker ‘to get major new love interest’

Carla regrets the night she spent with Adam and begged him to keep it a secret from Peter.

But when Adam told Peter the truth, did he push Carla too far?

Sarah Barlow

Sarah was also furious when she found out Adam slept with Carla (Credit: ITV)

Adam and Sarah split up earlier this year when he refused to accept her burying the truth about Gary Windass killing Rick Neelan.

After they split, Adam slept with a string of women, including Carla.

After the revelation, Sarah could be seen slipping back into the Platts’ house after Adam was attacked. Did Sarah attack her own husband?

Gary Windass

Gary and Adam have never got along (Credit: ITV)

Adam and Sarah’s ex-boyfriend Gary Windass have never seen eye to eye.

The solicitor knows the truth about Gary killing loan shark Rick. In the lead up to Adam’s attack, he threatened to go to the police with the truth.

Did Gary decide it was time to silence Gary once and for all?

Who attacked Adam? The fan theories

Fans have also started to come up with their own theories and suspects.

Simon Barlow

Simon was furious with Adam (Credit: ITV)

One theory is that Peter’s teenage son Simon Barlow attacked his cousin.

Simon was devastated when he discovered Peter had been drinking again. When Peter told him that Adam slept with Carla he was furious.

Would Simon attack Adam?

A case of mistaken identity? Faye Windass or Gary Windass

Faye was assaulted by Ray (Credit: ITV)

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Beverley Callard says mother-in-law is ‘proud’ of husband’s nickname

Some fans have a theory that Adam wasn’t the intended target of the attack.

Earlier in Friday’s episode Gary walked into the Bistro and heard owner Ray Crosby sexually assaulting his sister Faye.

Faye soon ran out upset. Back at Maria and Gary’s flat, they tried to urge her to go to the police, however Faye didn’t want to.

Fans think that Gary, or maybe even Faye, went to the Bistro to attack Ray, but ended up hurting Adam instead.

Who do you think attacked Adam? Do you agree with any of these theories, or do you have your own?

Have you been watching Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Ross Kemp on Barbara Windsor
Ross Kemp on Barbara Windsor: Star fights back tears on GMB recalling final call
ranvir singh giovanni pernice
Ranvir Singh on Strictly: GMB star pays gushing tribute to Giovanni amid fears she’s ‘disappointed’ the dancer
royal family news
Royal family news: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas card revealed
dame barbara windsor paul o'grady
Paul O’Grady delays Dame Barbara Windsor radio tribute
linda nolan latest
Linda Nolan latest: Heartbreaking news as singer reveals her cancer has spread
real full monty on ice
Real Full Monty On Ice star Ashley Banjo reveals it’s been a ‘tough’ year