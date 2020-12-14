I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard left viewers in hysterics as she revealed her mother-in-law is “proud” of her son’s “megashag” nickname.

The former Coronation Street star, 63, stunned her fellow campmates when she revealed her husband Jon’s saucy nickname on the ITV reality series.

But while Beverley was mortified that her raunchy comment had been aired to the nation, Jon’s 88-year-old mother didn’t seem to mind.

I’m A Celebrity: What did Beverley Callard say?

During last night’s A Castle Story, Beverley told viewers she feared Jon’s mum would never speak to her again.

However, the comment had the opposite effect.

Bev explained: “I really thought they would edit that out.

“I was convinced my mother-in-law wouldn’t speak to me. She’s 88 and she’s really proud.

“Now she’s telling people that’s her son.”

Soon after being evicted from the castle, Beverley admitted she “wanted to die” after her crude comment featured on the show.

She’s 88 and she’s really proud

“I can’t believe they aired that,” she said on Lorraine.

“I just thought they were quite bad words so they’ll edit that, when Ant and Dec played the clip for me last night, I wanted to die.”

Meanwhile, during her eviction, Beverley looked embarrassed after watching the clip of her revealing Jon’s nickname.

Ant said: “You had your head in your hands when you saw yourself talking about Jon the Megashag there.”

Smiling, Beverley replied: “My mum-in-law is going to kill me!”

Dec joked: “I think Jon will be having words with you as well.”

What else has Beverley been up to?

It comes shortly after Beverley revealed it’s unlikely she’ll return to Corrie as Liz McDonald.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, she said: “Will I be going back to film a proper Corrie exit?

“I’m not sure, it depends on the timing. I have lots else in the pipeline and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Bev played Liz for 31 years and announced plans to quit last year.

