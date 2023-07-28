Coronation Street: When does Adam find out the truth after Stephen’s meddling saw him named as the father?

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street saw Adam Barlow celebrate after learning that wife Sarah’s baby was his own – and not that of love rival Damon. However, viewers knew this not to be the case – as Sarah already learned on Wednesday that she is pregnant with Damon’s child.

As Sarah prepared for the worst, she returned home to find Adam clutching his copy of the DNA test. However, when he opened the package, the letter inside claimed that the baby is Adam’s.

But when will Adam discover the truth?

The results came through – but they weren’t what Sarah had been expecting (Credit: ITV)

Stephen reveals how he faked baby results

Sharing her confusion with Stephen, Sarah learned that her uncle had falsified the DNA test and shredded the original copy. He revealed how he had intercepted the courier, destroyed the results and faked a new version – claiming that Adam is the baby’s father, and not Damon.

Adam seemed satisfied by this version of events. Believing that the baby is his, Adam set about planning a surprise gender reveal party for Sarah. Could this be when he learns the truth?

When will Adam discover the truth about the baby? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Adam prepares a surprise for Sarah

Coronation Street spoilers for next week have revealed that Adam and Sarah are to face marital pressure as he throws his gender reveal party.

With Adam acting cagey, Sarah confides in Stephen. He tells her not to worry – that Adam is just throwing a party for the baby.

As the Barlows and Platts gather in the bistro for the party, Sarah pretends to be surprised. As Adam and the guests look on, Sarah opens the balloon box to find out the gender of her baby.

Will a guilt-ridden Sarah come clean to Adam about the baby? Or will he find out by other means?

Will the truth come out as Sarah falls ill? (Credit: ITV)

Sarah rushed to hospital as Adam and Sarah’s marriage falls apart

Following the events of the party, Sarah is desperate to speak to Adam. As Adam explodes at Sarah over all her lies, she’s struck hit with tremendous stomach pain.

Later, Maria tells Adam that she saw Sarah climb into the back of a taxi. Having thought she was faking her pain, Adam goes after her.

In the hospital, terrified Sarah awaits news. Will the baby be okay? Does Adam know that the baby is in fact Damon’s? And if so, can he move on?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

