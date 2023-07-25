Coronation Street spoilers: Pregnant Sarah rushed to hospital as her marriage crumbles

Latest Coronation Street spoilers can reveal potential baby heartbreak for Sarah Barlow as she is suddenly rushed to hospital with stomach pains. But will she lose the baby?

This comes amidst more tension between her and Adam, as his surprise gender reveal party backfires, leaving their marriage on the rocks again. Will Sarah’s sudden illness repair the rift?

Will Adam’s surprise gender reveal party backfire with more than he had planned? (Credit: ITV)

Sarah’s on edge as Adam makes plans

As the week begins, Sarah is feeling on edge following more missed calls from Damon. She is also freaked out by Adam’s strange behaviour of late.

However, Stephen tells her not to worry. He explains that Adam is just planning a surprise gender reveal party.

Later, the Barlows and the Platts gather at the bistro for Adam’s gender reveal party. Sarah feigns surprise as Adam’s party unfolds.

In front of Adam and the guests, Sarah opens a box of balloons to find out the gender of their baby. But, there are more shocks in store than either could have predicted…

Sick Sarah takes herself to the hospital (Credit: ITV)

Adam explodes as Sarah is taken ill

Following the unforeseen events of the gender reveal party, Sarah calls in to see Adam. She insists that they need to talk, and is desperate to save their marriage.

As Adam explodes at her for all of her lies, Sarah doubles over with stomach pain. As Sarah gets herself a taxi to hospital, Maria tells Adam. How will he react?

Worried Sarah waits for news on the baby (Credit: ITV)

Terrified Sarah awaits baby news

Having thought that Sarah was faking her stomach pain, Adam is mortified. He follows her into the hospital, where a terrified Sarah waits for news on her baby. Will the baby survive?

