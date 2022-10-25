Coronation Street: What’s wrong with Eileen? Fans have huge theory about her injury

Coronation Street resident Eileen Grimshaw suffered a head injury in last night’s episode (Monday, October 24).

However Eileen didn’t seem herself when she came to.

Now Coronation Street fans have a huge theory about what really happened to Eileen.

Eileen became fed up of the house being left a mess (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Eileen’s accident

In last night’s episode Eileen was furious when Glenda left a load of pumpkins in her house.

She became fed up of everyone always leaving the house a mess and tried to tidy tings up.

As she went to move them outside she ended up bumping into Gail Platt and dropping the pumpkins.

Eileen slipped on the pumpkins, hit her head on the pavement and fell unconscious.

As George and Sean came along, they rang emergency services and she was taken to the hospital.

Eileen hit her head on the pavement (Credit: ITV)

What is wrong with Eileen?

At the hospital Eileen was checked over.

She was told she had a mild concussion, however her blood pressure was normal.

Sean and George were worried as Eileen fell unconscious for a while following her accident.

But she was cleared to go home and told if she experience nausea or dizziness to come back.

Later George and Sean were shocked when they realised Eileen’s personality seemed to have completely changed.

Fans think Eileen is playing George and Sean

Although George and Sean are worried about Eileen’s personality switch, some fans think she is just messing with them both

I think Eileen is playing Sean and George here. Making the most of her injuries #Corrie — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) October 24, 2022

Eileen going to play them with this for a while 😂 #Corrie — BeanZ (@deanobeanos) October 24, 2022

What’s next for Eileen?

Later this week Eileen tells George how she came round after her accident, she caught a glimpse of heaven.

She explains that ever since she has felt calm and peaceful.

Eileen opens up to George and Sean about her ‘heaven’ experience and how she saw a bright light, smelt something sweet and heard strange music.

Later Eileen returns home from shopping and reveals her plan to do a cook-up for the soup kitchen.

Todd is concerned and tells George that there’s obviously something wrong with her.

When Mary suggests she writes up Eileen’s heavenly experience for The Inexplicable, George is forced to tell her the truth.

How will Eileen react to what really happened?

Fans think Eileen could be playing George and Sean (Credit: ITV)

Is Eileen leaving Coronation Street?

It has not been announced that Eileen is leaving Coronation Street.

However it was recently reported that Eileen actress Sue Cleaver has signed up to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

This would mean Eileen would be off-screen for a little while.

