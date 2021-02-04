Coronation Street viewers surprised by Dev’s attitude as Asha reveals kiss with Nina

Coronation Street viewers have praised Asha Alahan for bravely opening up on her kiss with Nina Lucas.

The teen has had her fair share of relationship drama on the ITV soap following her troubled romance with Corey Brent.

But could her recent kiss with Nina be the start of something new?

Asha Alahan was praised by Coronation Street viewers during last night’s show (Credit: ITV)

What did Asha say on Coronation Street?

During last night’s episode (February 3), Asha opened up about her kiss to dad Dev.

The teen (Tanisha Gorey) shocked her businessman dad (Jimmi Harkishin) by revealing she was about to go on a date with Roy’s niece.

Read more: Who did Shobna Gulati play in Coronation Street and why did she leave?

However, Asha made it clear she didn’t want to put a label on her sexuality.

The conversation kicked off as Dev questioned his daughter whilst she got ready.

Dev appeared emotional as Asha bravely opened up (Credit: ITV)

Asha explained: “It isn’t a boy, it’s a girl. It’s Nina from the cafe.”

Dev replied: “Roy’s niece Nina, the one who looks like she’s escaped the set of a Tim Burton film? Is she your girlfriend now?”

For the first time I feel I have a friend who really gets me

He then asked: “So what are you like a lesbian now? Not that there’s anything wrong with that.”

Asha stated: “People don’t have to label themselves anymore. I just like people. But in this case it’s a female person.”

Asha and Nina later went on a date (Credit: ITV)

The youngster later opened up on their kiss on Monday’s show, saying: “For the first time I feel I have a friend who really gets me.

“I can actually look you in the eye and say I’m happy.”

Read more: Coronation Street: Asha and Aadi age blunder as twins celebrate 16th birthday early

Meanwhile, Dev was nearly in tears by Asha’s confession.

He added: “That breaks my heart to hear. I should have done more.”

The pair shared a kiss on Monday’s show (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers think?

Corrie fans flocked to Twitter to praise the emotional scene.

One said: “I really commend Coronation Street’s storyline with Asha exploring her sexual identity.”

A second added: “Absolutely love this Nina and Asha storyline… they bring out the best in each other and that’s everything a relationship should be!”

In addition, a third wrote: “Asha looks so happy whenever she thinks or talks about Nina. Love is about accepting someone regardless of their quirks. I think Nina and Asha have equally kind and accepting hearts.”

I really commend Coronation Street’s storyline with Asha exploring her sexual identity 👏🏽👏🏽 — RiRi🇯🇲 (@ariacarim) February 3, 2021

This conversation between Asha and Dev is so important, and it's so true. Sometimes labels aren't applicable or wanted, sometimes they are. Honest communication and acceptance are crucial to help teens and parents alike deal with changes like this. #coronationstreet — Ally (@bookl0ver) February 3, 2021

A fourth commented: “This Asha storyline is EVERYTHING.”

Furthermore, a fifth tweeted: “This conversation between Asha and Dev is so important, and it’s so true. Sometimes labels aren’t applicable or wanted, sometimes they are.

I really commend Coronation Street’s storyline with Asha exploring her sexual identity

“Honest communication and acceptance are crucial to help teens and parents alike deal with changes like this.”

Meanwhile, another said: “Loving Nina & Asha as a couple.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.