Coronation Street spoilers reveal Nina and Asha go on their first date.

Recently Asha split up with boyfriend Corey after realising he wasn’t treating her well. Over the last few months she has grown close to Roy’s niece Nina. Could there be romance on the cards for the girls?

In next week’s scenes Asha sets about her first trial shift in the café. When Corey arrives, asking her to hear him out, Asha spells it out to him that he is dumped.

Nina applauds Asha for standing her ground and Corey shoots daggers at her.

Meanwhile Aadi runs some business ideas past Dev, suggesting they offer grocery deliveries to compliment their fast food service. Dev is quietly impressed with his son.

Later, Asha and Nina tidy up the café and Asha lists all the mistakes she’s made in her life, including Corey.

Nina gazes tenderly at her friend. Soon Asha and Nina freeze when Roy enters the café, oblivious to the charged atmosphere. He tells Asha that she’s got the job and both of the girls are thrilled.

Later, Asha calls in the café and suggests to Nina that they meet up later in Victoria Garden and Nina tells her it’s a date.

Coronation Street: Asha and Nina go on a date

Dev returns home and find Asha dressed up to the nines and assumes she has a date with a boy. But when Asha reveals that her date is Nina, Dev is shocked.

Meanwhile Aadi announces to Evelyn that he’ll be conducting her performance review at lunchtime, she is seriously unimpressed.

Dev warns Aadi not to wind her up.

Later Asha invites Nina to No.7 for tea and assures Dev will be cool with it.

When Dev tells Roy of Asha and Nina’s burgeoning relationship, Roy is unfazed and reckons Dev should be flattered that Asha felt able to share something so personal with him.

When Nina comes over, Dev does his best to make her feel welcome.

Corrie airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

