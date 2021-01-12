Coronation Street fans were left baffled as Asha and Aadi Alahan prepared to celebrate their 16th birthday a year early. But how old are the twins?

The characters – who are played by actors Tanisha Gorey and Adam Hussain in the ITV soap – first joined the cobbles in 2006.

But as dad Dev gushed over the pair ahead of their birthday last night (January 11), viewers couldn’t help but comment on the mistake.

Coronation Street’s Asha and Aadi Alahan are celebrating their birthday a year early (Credit: ITV)

What did Coronation Street viewers say about Asha and Aadi?

Asha and Aadi’s late mum Sunita Alahan gave birth to them in 2006, which makes them 15.

Fans took to twitter to comment on the blunder.

One said: “Asha and Aadi just went and skipped a whole year, eh? #Corrie @itvcorrie Turning FIFTEEN, I believe…”

Another joked: “Dev to Asha and Aadi, ‘I’ve got a big surprise for you tomorrow.’ Yeah, kids, it’s actually your 15th birthdays tomorrow’ #Corrie.”

Dev couldn’t believe the youngsters were turning 16 – and neither could fans! (Credit: ITV)

In addition, a third tweeted: “Did Dev say it was Asha and Aadi’s 16th this week? According to several web sources the twins were born 13 Jan 2006 making them 15.”

A fourth pointed out: “Has Dev forgotten how old his children are?”

How old are Asha and Aadi?

It’s true! The Alahan twins were most definitely born in 2006.

The pair were raised in Bramhall before moving to Weatherfield when their divorced parents reunited.

Asha and her brother joined Coronation Street in 2006 (Credit: ITV)

Following the death of Sunita, Dev raised Aadi and Asha as a single father.

Meanwhile, Mary Taylor acted as their nanny.

How did Sunita Alahan die?

Actress Shobna Gulati left Coronation Street in 2013 when Sunita was murdered by Karl Munroe.

In 2012, whilst she was with Dev, Sunita began an affair with Karl, who was in a relationship with Stella Price.

Aadi will celebrate his birthday tonight (Credit: ITV)

Eventually, Stella found out and Karl moved into No.7 with Sunita and the children.

In 2013, Sunita was thrown out but noticed Karl heading into the Rovers, where he once lived with Stella.

She found him setting fire to the pub’s cellar and after a struggle she fell down the stairs.

Sunita was eventually rescued and was put into a coma.

However, Karl blamed her for everything that happened.

In her hospital room, he dislodged one of her tubes and she eventually died.

