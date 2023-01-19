Soaps

Coronation Street viewers predict Hope will turn killer

Is Hope set to follow in her father's footsteps?

By Joel Harley

Coronation Street viewers have predicted that Hope Stape will turn killer in a shock new development on the show.

This week’s episode of the soap saw Tyrone get Hope a pet chinchilla – which they named Cilla.

However, viewers have predicted that the arrival of Cilla may take a darker turn.

Hope’s behaviour has become worrying in recent months, after learning the truth about her father, killer John Stape.

After becoming obsessed with her dad, Hope was suspended from school after threatening classmates with a hammer.

And now, as Cilla the chinchilla arrives in the Dobbs’ household, viewers have predicted that Hope could kill again.

Could Hope murder her new pet?

Hope at school wielding a hammer on Corrie
Hope has displayed worrying behaviour in recent months (Credit: ITV)

Hope to kill Cilla the chinchilla?

Following the episode, Coronation Street fans took to social media to react to Hope getting a new pet.

Many theorised that it won’t be long before Hope kills poor Cilla.

“What a great idea giving psycho Hope a pet… I’m terrified for the poor thing,” wrote one concerned viewer.

“That chinchilla won’t last the month. Hope will have dissected it by then,” said another.

“I reckon Hope will kill the chinchilla,” a third viewer said.

“Can’t see that chinchilla surviving very long with Hope!” another fan said.

Could Hope kill Cilla the chinchilla?

Hope looking sad
Viewers have predicted that troubled Hope could kill her new pet (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Hope turns killer as Cilla dies?

Recent Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Cilla the chinchilla will in fact die in shocking circumstances.

When Cilla is discovered dead on the carpet, Hope is left heartbroken.

But was she responsible?

And, if not Hope, what reaction will Cilla’s death evoke in troubled Hope?

