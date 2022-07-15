Coronation Street viewers convinced Kelly is the one stalking Maria

Coronation Street viewers believe that Kelly Neelan is the one stalking Maria Connor.

Maria has faced a lot of online hate over recent weeks following her council campaigns.

This week she found someone put a tracker in her bag, but fans are convinced it was Kelly.

Kelly is living with Gary and Maria (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Audrey rushed to hospital on her birthday

Maria’s stalker

Recently Maria was elected as a councillor for Weatherfield council and she’s been trying to push residents into taking better care on the environment.

After causing disruption with the binmen, she found herself facing cruel comments online.

But she was disgusted when she discovered someone made a deepfake video using her face.

A man named Jimmy seemed to be behind a lot of the trolling Maria was facing.

Jimmy began heckling Maria at a recycling press conference and when he was escorted out, Gary punched him, believing he’s the one behind all the horrible comments.

Jimmy has been harassing Maria online (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers think Kelly is stalking Maria

In Wednesday’s episode (July 13) Maria needed to attend a lunch meeting and Kelly decided to go along with her.

At the event, Jimmy approached Maria and Kelly warned him to back off.

He then began making fun of Maria and telling her she needs to keep her nose out of things she doesn’t understand.

However at the meeting another man approached Maria and creepily told her he enjoyed the online video of her.

After Maria left she got a notification on her phone to say a device was tracking her.

Maria was being tracked (Credit: ITV)

Fearing she was being followed, she went through her bag. But when she heard footsteps coming up behind her, she sprayed George Shuttleworth with hairspray.

She apologised to George and when she explained what was going on, he took her to the café to help her find the tracker.

As George, Maria and Nina went through Maria’s bag, Nina spotted the tracking device.

She explained she had seen online how people have put trackers on other people to follow their location.

Maria destroyed the tracker and later reported it to the police.

She told the police she believed it was either Jimmy or the creepy man from the lunch who has been stalking her,

However viewers think it could be Kelly and that she secretly knows Gary killed her dad Rick and is out for revenge.

Imagine if it’s Kelly behind all this because she secretly knows what Gary did to her dad and is angry at Maria for supporting him #corrie #coronationstreet — idiscusstv (@idiscusstv) July 13, 2022

kelly is deffo stalking maria #corrie — ames (@shonasbeatriz) July 14, 2022

Got a feeling Kelly is staking Maria #Corrie — Samuel Sotunde (@sosbiggy) July 13, 2022

Kelly is behind all this Maria thing? #corrie 🧐 pic.twitter.com/ZGhFxpmHaa — Chris Johnson (@blokeonradio) July 13, 2022

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up



Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Did you watch last night’s episode of Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.