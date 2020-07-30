Coronation Street viewers beg Tim to 'open his eyes' as Elaine reveals her true identity

Coronation Street viewers have begged for Tim Metcalfe to 'open his eyes' after Elaine revealed her identity to him.

For over a year, Tim's dad Geoff has been abusing his wife Yasmeen. However it's become apparent in recent episodes that Yasmeen isn't his first victim.

Recently a woman named Elaine came into the picture and revealed to Alya she is Tim's biological mother.

In last night's episode (Wednesday, July 29), Elaine went to Tim and told him who she really is.

Tim was paid a visit by Elaine (Credit: ITV)

She told him that she is Geoff's first wife, her real name is Philippa and Geoff told people she had died.

She revealed to Tim she is his mother.

Tim insisted that Geoff's wife, Tess, was his mother, but Elaine revealed Tess was her best friend and Geoff was having an affair with her whilst Elaine was married to him.

However, unable to hear the truth, Tim threw her out of the cab office.

Elaine explained to Tim she is mother. But he didn't seem to believe her (Credit: ITV)

Later, Tim went to see his dad and asked why a random woman turned up claiming to be his mum.

Viewers were annoyed that Tim didn't seem to believe Elaine and begged him to open his eyes.

Tim was so out of line with Elaine. Ugh... Open your eyes, man!!! #corrie #coronationstreet — David J. McRae (@DavidJMcRae) July 30, 2020

Oh Tim you really are dim 🥴............ #Corrie pic.twitter.com/oP8F22qSnF — Julie Deighton (@JulieDeighton3) July 29, 2020

Thicko Tim not believing her. What a surprise!! #Corrie — Michelle Jones 🤯🤯 (@MeeshyJay) July 29, 2020

tim is infuriating me beyond belief😭 #corrie — kat🕊 (@Alison_King_Fan) July 29, 2020

Coronation Street: What's next for Tim and Geoff?

In Friday's episode (July 31) Geoff assures Tim that everything Elaine is saying is lies and Tim once again, believes his dad.

Ugh, open your eyes man!

He tells Geoff that if he sees her again he will call the police and Geoff breathes a secret sigh of relief.

Tim later tells Sally about the visit from Elaine. But Sally wonders if Geoff, who she already doesn't trust, is the one telling lies.

Geoff manages to keep Tim on side (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Alya and Elaine secretly meet up in Speed Daal. Alya implores her not to leave as she's their only hope of securing Yasmeen's freedom.

After Tim's reaction, Elaine is torn on what to do. Will she help Yasmeen?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

