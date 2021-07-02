Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal that Summer refuses to attend her appointment with the diabetic nurse.

Meanwhile Adam and Sarah have plans for the factory, and Tyrone has some news for Fiz.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Summer makes a decision

Summer refuses to go to her appointment (Credit: ITV)

Summer tells Billy and Todd that she won’t be attending her appointment with the diabetic nurse.

She tells them she’s going to meet her mates at the Red Rec instead.

Sarah and Adam have a plan

Sarah and Adam have an idea (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week, Nick told Sarah he wanted to sell his shares in the factory so he could spend more time with Leanne, leaving Sarah furious.

Tonight Sarah tells Adam about Nick deciding to sell.

Adam suggests to Sarah that he would like to buy Nick’s shares of he factory and put her in charge, Sarah is thrilled.

Will everything go to plan?

Tyrone has news for Fiz

Tyrone tells Fiz about the Alina’s pregnancy (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week, Alina told Tyrone that she’s pregnant. Meanwhile Tyrone also had to organise the funeral for his abusive ex-girlfriend Kirsty, who is the mother of his daughter Ruby.

Aware of what happened between him and Kirsty, Fiz stepped in to support Tyrone with organising the funeral.

After Alina was unable to attend the funeral, Fiz went with him, not wanting him to be on his own.

Tonight Tyrone reveals to Fiz that Alina is pregnant. How will Fiz react to the news?

Coronation Street continues tonight (July 2) at 8pm on ITV. The episode will be on for an hour.

If you want to watch tonight’s episode early, or catch up on previous episodes, they’re available on ITV Hub.

