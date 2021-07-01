Coronation Street viewers were left baffled as Gail was admitted to hospital after having a heart attack.

In last night’s scenes (Wednesday, June 30) David tried to put pressure on Gail to let Nick see his son Sam.

However, Gail was becoming stressed and was adamant she needed to respect Natasha’s wishes.

Later, Nick told Sarah that he was going to sell his shares in the factory so he could spend more time with Leanne, which left her angry.

Gail collapsed in pain (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, David duped Gail into Sam and Nick meeting and soon another row broke out.

Stressed, Gail headed outside for some air. After that, Sam followed her outside and was concerned to find her clutching her chest in pain.

Viewers noticed Gail was sat up okay and wasn’t having her heart monitored (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Katie McGlynn: 7 pictures of former Coronation Street star from her first appearance in Hollyoaks

The young boy said he feared she was having a heart attack. Soon Gail was taken to hospital and her mum Audrey came to be with her.

Coronation Street: Gail hospital blunder leaves viewers baffled

Gail was told she had a suspected heart attack and that doctors were running tests on her.

However, fans were quick to point out that Gail wasn’t hooked up to a patient monitor and didn’t appear to be having her heart monitored.

#Corrie @itvcorrie Gail is having a suspected heart attack and yet she’s in a room on her own with no nurse and no heart monitor. Ridiculous — Julia mealing (@keynshamkid) June 30, 2021

#Corrie So Gail's just had a heart attack yet she's sitting up in bed speaking normally and the heart monitor isn't even on monitoring her heartbeat. Do they think we're a thick a pig s**t! 🤔 — Andrew Smith (@Thin_As_Lizzy) June 30, 2021

Why is Gail sitting in the hospital bed without being plugged into a bleeping machine? #Corrie #CoronationStreet — John Cartwright (@JohnLoony) June 30, 2021

Afterwards, Gail revealed to Audrey that she wanted to leave Weatherfield.

Entertainment Daily has contacted Coronation Street for comment.

Is Gail leaving Weatherfield?

In next week’s scenes Natasha and Sam call in at No.8 with a get well soon card for Gail.

When Gail reveals she’s leaving for Thailand the next day and doesn’t know when she’ll be back, Sam gets upset and rushes out.

Gail is going to Thailand (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Jennie McAlpine reveals new love interest for Fiz

Leanne calls at No.8 and begs Natasha to reconsider and let Nick be a part of Sam’s life for both of their sakes.

Natasha relents and tells Nick that he can see Sam. Audrey, Nick, David and Shona wave Gail off as she leaves for Thailand.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

This week’s episodes of Corrie are on ITV Hub.

Will you be watching this week’s Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these Corrie spoilers