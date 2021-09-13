Coronation Street tonight: Extra visit to Weatherfield with Coronation Street Icons celebrating Norris Cole

There will be an extra visit of Coronation Street on tonight (Monday, September 13) between the two usual episodes, with Coronation Street Icons.

Coronation Street will air at 7.30pm and 8.30pm tonight. However at 8pm there will be an episode called Coronation Street Icons.

Sally Lindsay, who played Shelley Unwin in the soap from 2001 until 2006, narrates a tribute to Malcolm Hebden and his character Norris Cole as they both bid farewell to the cobbles after 26 years.

Malcolm Hebden plays Norris, but his character will soon die (Credit: ITV)

Read more: EastEnders legend Stephen Lord joins Coronation Street as murdered Seb Franklin’s dad

Malcolm originally made his debut in Corrie in 1974 playing a Spanish character called Carlos.

Twenty years later he returned as Norris, who befriended Derek and Mavis Wilton. He eventually became a regular in the The Kabin.

The programme features contributions from cast members past and present including David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper, Patti Clare, who plays Mary Taylor, and Thelma Barlow, who played Mavis Wilton.

Coronation Street: What’s happened to Norris?

In this week’s scenes Ken confides in Rita that Norris wants to meet up as he has important news.

However they’re shocked to hear from Freda that Norris has collapsed. She tells them Norris has been taken to hospital with a suspected stroke.

Ken, Rita and Mary arrive at the hospital to be met by Freda, who is clearly upset.

She breaks the news that Norris died half an hour ago.

Ken reveals that Norris wanted to share some important news with him.

Norris will die in upcoming episodes (Credit: ITV)

In the Rovers, they raise a toast to dearly departed Norris.

Arguments over Norris’s funeral

Later Mary and Freda argue over Norris’s funeral arrangements and soon Claudia arrives.

When they argue over where’s best to hold the wake, Rita soon steps in and asserts that Norris would choose the street.

As the row over Norris’s funeral escalates, Mary announces she’s stepping down so Freda can sort out the funeral herself. Gemma worries when she learns it clashes with Aled’s operation.

Gemma tells Freda the funeral clashes with her son’s operation (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Natasha Blakeman will die in sinkhole horror, fans think

Gemma breaks the news to Freda that she can’t attend Norris’ funeral as it clashes with Aled’s operation.

Freda warns Gemma that by giving Aled cochlear implants, they’re changing his identity. However Gemma assures her that’s not the case.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Will you be watching tonight’s episodes of Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.