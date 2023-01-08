Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien has furiously defended her daughter over claims of nepotism.

The Sarah Platt actress found fame as a 12 year old on the cobbles.

And now her daughter Scarlett has followed suit on Waterloo Road, playing her real-life uncle’s daughter.

But the news that Scarlett – who is the daughter of former Corrie star Ryan Thomas – has landed the role with her cousin Teddy playing her brother – has drawn criticism about nepotism.

Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien has launched a furious defence of her daughter Scarlett over nepotism claims (Credit: Splash News)

Furious parents hits out at Scarlett Thomas

It comes after Adam Thomas admitted he helped the pair land their roles.

According to the Mail on Sunday he said: “If I can help put a foot through the door, then I’m going to do it. But at the end of the day they’ve still got to do the talking and they do that on the show.”

And now a furious parent has reportedly hit out.

They claimed to the newspaper: “It is a blatant fix. My daughter went for the role and she didn’t hear anything back at all. Now we know why.

“It seems very suspicious that two children from the same very close-knit acting family got two of the important parts.”

Adam did admit that Teddy got the role after another actor pulled out.

Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien defends daughter

Now Tina has hit out at the story, taking aim at the journalist who wrote it on Instagram.

In a lengthy post, Tina wrote: “Usually I don’t comment on articles that are absolute rubbish written about me or my family but today I’ll make an exception.

“I’m curious to ask why the Daily Mail think it’s acceptable to release a factually incorrect story about minors?”

She went on to claim: “I believe the article actively encourages online bullying and trolling towards children and I am outraged.”

She added to the writer: “I’m assuming you don’t have children of your own? If you did you would know how dangerous and quite clearly beyond reprehensible it is to be writing articles that target children?

“I’m not quite sure why you thought this inaccurate article is justified.”

Tina’s daughter Scarlett Thomas plays Izzy Thomas in Waterloo Road but has been acting since age four (Credit: BBC)

Tina hits back

She continued: “My daughter has attended drama and singing lessons since the age of four, she’s performed as Matilda in her school production among other parts, she’s worked hard for everything.

“To without any evidence insinuate otherwise for entertainment, clicks and comments on your online open forum really concerns me from a safeguarding standpoint.”

Tina added: “I’d love to explain to you how hard it’s now going to be to deal with backlash your story will create, how as a parent I will try my best to protect my child from a stream of hurtful online comments directed towards her.”

