Coronation Street: Three major returns confirmed for 60th anniversary

Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has confirmed legends Bill Roache, Barbara Knox and Sue Nicholls will returns to screens for the show’s 60th anniversary.

Currently child actors and actors over the age of 70 have not yet returned to filming due to coronavirus.

However executive producer Iain MacLeod confirmed three of the shows older characters, Ken Barlow, Rita Tanner and Audrey Roberts will be back for the anniversary.

Coronation Street star Ken will be back for the 60th anniversary! (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media in a Zoom press conference, he said: “Ken, Rita and Audrey will be back on screen in time for the 60th – and indeed in the 60th episodes themselves.

“That’s good news for everyone who loves the show as much as we all do.”

Coronation Street: Iain rules out other past characters making returns or cameos

However, he ruled out any other past legendary characters coming back.

Ken, Rita and Audrey will be back on screen in time for the 60th.

Iain continued: “In terms of whether there are any other returns mooted, the answer to that has consistently on my part been ‘no.’

Sue will also be back as Audrey (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street to air ‘axed’ storyline later in the year with new set

“I love our cast, I think we’ve got an incredible bunch of legends that are already in the show. Just having a revolving door of cast that are coming in to do cameos, just for a brief moment of the audience going ‘oh wow, it’s them’, would have felt a bit like a cheap trick, dare I say.

Iain ruled out any past characters coming back for a cameo (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street star Charlie De Melo received ‘worried messages’ from soap over lockdown makeover

“I’ve got no plans at all, and in fact we’re past the point where I could develop plans, to have returning cast doing cameos.

“Our current cast is fabulous and we’ve got enough legends in the show already without adding more.”

Coronation Street is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV. Friday 11th September will be an hour long episode.

Are you glad Ken, Rita and Audrey will be back for the anniversary? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.