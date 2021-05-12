Coronation Street star Alex Bain has given his fans a rare insight to life as a dad.

Alex, who is 19 years old, has played Simon in Coronation Street since 2008.

When he was 16 years old, it was revealed the actor was expecting his first child with his girlfriend at the time Levi Selby.

In December 2017, Levi gave birth to a baby girl Lydia-Rose and Alex became a father at the age of 17.

Alex Bain has been in Coronation Street since 2008 (Credit: ITV)

While the actor usually remains quite private when it comes to his child, he recently spoke about becoming a father and enjoying parenthood.

I adore having a child, I really do.

In an interview with Inside Soap, he said: “I adore having a child, I really do, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. But don’t get me wrong, she runs me ragged!

“It was quite nice to take a breather in lockdown, and have time to slow down and watch my daughter grow.

Alex began performing at a young age (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“She actually just started nursery which is pretty scary.”

Alex also proudly revealed his daughter could be following in his performing footsteps.

He said: “My family has always said that I was exactly like she is when I was her age.

“Before Covid she was going to dance classes as well, so she’s really following in her dad’s footsteps. She’s always dancing and singing – it’s great.”

Alex is currently dating dancer Mollie.

Coronation Street drugs storyline

Earlier this year, Alex took centre stage in a drugs storyline in Coronation Street.

As Leanne struggled to cope after the death of her youngest son Oliver, she stopped working. Simon began working for Dev to earn some money, but became involved in delivering drugs for Harvey.

Simon is currently in hiding to keep safe from Harvey and his gang (Credit: ITV)

After Leanne reported Harvey to the police, she went into hiding with Simon and Nick.

However Harvey is determined to find them and has his aunt, Sharon, desperately searching for them.

