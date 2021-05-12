Coronation Street spoilers reveal Johnny returns home from prison. But his return comes as a shock.

In next week’s scenes Ed returns from Birmingham and is perplexed to find his campervan has gone.

How will he react when he finds out what Ronnie has done to it?

Ronnie suggests to Jenny she should come with him to pick up Ed’s campervan and Daisy clocks their intimacy.

Later Jenny is uncomfortable when Johnny calls and asks her questions about their new B&B guest.

Having returns to the Rovers, Jenny thanks Ronnie for the ride in the campervan. It becomes evident there is chemistry between the two. But will they act on it?

Later Jenny tries to get Ed and Ronnie to settle their differences over a drink at the Rovers.

As the brothers bury the hatchet and reminisce about their childhood, they’re interrupted by the arrival of Kat.

Both Ed and Jenny are shocked when Kat reveals she is not Ronnie’s business partner, but his wife.

Jenny makes it clear it’s time that Ronnie moved out. Ronnie is shocked whilst Daisy is intrigued.

Coronation Street spoilers: Johnny returns home from prison

His bags packed, Ronnie begs Jenny to give him another chance. But soon Johnny Connor arrives home unexpectedly with a bunch of flowers.

After some awkward introductions, Ronnie explains that he’s just leaving and picking up his bags, he heads out.

Johnny hugs Jenny, glad to be home, glad to be home. He thanks Daisy for looking after Jenny while he was in prison.

Soon Ronnie calls in to say goodbye to Ed. When Ed suggests he can stay in the campervan, Ronnie is delighted and grateful to his brother.

Johnny assures Daisy that he loves Jenny, he hasn’t been the best husband, but he intends to make it up to her.

Ronnie agrees to keep his distance from Jenny, but is troubled when Ed insists Johnny goes back to No.3 for a game of dominoes.

Meanwhile Jenny is uncomfortable when an upset Fiz pours her heart out about Tyrone’s affair.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

