Sue Devaney will be sticking around on Coronation Street after signing a major new contract.
The actress plays Debbie Webster in the ITV soap.
Originally, Sue resumed her role from the 1980s for a short stint of a few episodes but bosses were so impressed they brought her back for a bigger run.
And now with her contract coming to an end, soap producers have convinced her to stay long-term.
“I absolutely love playing her, and I have just signed a new contract that will take me to April 2022,” she said, according to Metro.
“When I first came back, I never imagined I would be around for that length of time and I am delighted.
“Every day when I drive into work, I have a big grin on my face. I am so happy to be here. When I get to work with new people I haven’t worked with before that I have watched on screen, I am so excited.”
Sue added that Debbie is “such a fun character to play” and she “reacts differently with different people”.
Coronation Street: Sue Devaney says Debbie Webster is a powerful woman
She said she loves that Debbie “doesn’t let anyone get in her way”.
Referencing upcoming scenes where she survives a murder attempt by Ray Crosby, Sue teased how Debbie reacts.
Sue explained that when Debbie was in the freezer with Kevin, viewers see a “real vulnerable side of her but she doesn’t let that out that often”.
She added that when she goes out the door, she “puts her armour on and paints her face on, and she is the warrior woman”.
Debbie has planned to take Ray Crosby’s business empire from him – and cement herself as the businesswoman on the cobbles.
Will she be successful?
