Coronation Street spoilers reveal a mystery bidder buys No.8. But who has bought the house?

Recently Debbie agreed to sell No.8 back to David and Shona. However, when Tracy overheard that the couple were struggling to get another mortgage, she planned to buy the place.

In next week’s scenes, David and Shona have failed to secure a mortgage and are at their wit’s end.

Shona and David are at their wits end (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Steve returns from the Peak District and is shocked to find put that Tracy intends to buy No.8.

Shona approaches Audrey and asks if she can lend her and David the money to buy No.8 back. But she reminds Shona that David stole from her.

However, soon Shona comes up with an idea.

Coronation Street Spoilers: Shona’s plan backfires

Spotting a telecommunications engineer crouching in front of an open cabinet with all the wires hanging out, Shona has an idea and disconnects all the Wifi.

Tracy and David had out onto the street both furious that the internet is down. Shona announces that it’s her doing as she wanted to stop Tracy from buying their house.

Shona has an idea. But it soon backfires (Credit: ITV)

As a guilty Shona tries to explain her actions, David and Tracy start a frenzied bidding war.

When the bidding reaches £138k, Steve forbids his wife from going any further. Tracy angrily shuts the lid on her laptop.

Someone buys No.8. But will David and Shona be able to get the house back? (Credit: ITV)

But soon both Tracy and David are shocked to discover that the final bid of £138k was placed by an unknown party.

Spotting a light on in No.8, David and Shona knock on the door, desperate to find out who he mystery bidder was.

Who now owns No.8? Will David ever find a way to get his house back?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

