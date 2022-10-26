Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver shares adorable photo as she welcomes new grandson

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver has shared an adorable photo as she welcomes her new grandson.

Sue posted a photo on Twitter of her holding the newest addition to her family.

She captioned the post: “My gorgeous new grandson.”

My gorgeous new grandson ❤️🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/og9Y7IdaOJ — Sue Cleaver (@Sue_Cleaver) October 25, 2022

Sue’s followers commented on the post, congratulating her on the new arrival.

Television presenter Richard Arnold commented three love hearts.

Nicola Thorp, who played Nicola Rubenstein in Coronation Street, tweeted: “Congrats my love.”

One fan said: “Congratulations.”

A second commented: “Congratulations Sue on your gorgeous grandson.”

A third added: Beautiful pic of you and your grandson together, so sweet.”

Sue plays Eileen in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Sue Cleaver ‘signs up’ for I’m A Celebrity

Earlier this month it was reported that Sue, who plays Eileen Grimshaw in Corrie, has signed up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Speaking to The Sun a source said: “Sue is a very much-loved Street legend and the bosses are delighted to have her as part of the line-up this year.”

“She will be a brilliant addition, and is looking forward to really pushing out of her comfort zone and challenging herself in the jungle.”

Sue wouldn’t be the first soap star to appear on I’m A Celebrity.

Last year’s season saw Emmerdale star Danny Miller and Coronation Street star Simon Gregson entered the I’m A Celebrity castle in Wales.

Danny came in first with Simon coming in second.

Previous Corrie contestants include Helen Flanagan, Jennie McAlpine and Andy Whyment.

Eileen recently had an accident, but is she okay? (Credit: ITV)

Eileen Grimshaw in Coronation Street

This week Eileen ended up having a life-changing accident after slipping and falling on a pumpkin.

Gail, George and Sean tried to help her and called for an ambulance as Eileen was unconscious.

At the hospital Eileen was told she had a mild concussion.

However as Eileen appeared uncharacteristically chilled and pleasant following her knock on the head, George and Sean were shocked by her change in personality.

Is Eileen okay?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

