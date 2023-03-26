Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid is going to strike again – next week.

The businessman has already killed twice on the cobbles.

Coronation Street murderer Stephen Reid is set to kill again (Credit: ITV)

He murdered Leo Thompkins after the engineer discovered he had stolen money from his own mother and was bankrupt.

And then he killed Leo’s dad Teddy after he discovered what he’d done to his son.

Viewers have watched in recent weeks as Stephen has been drugging Carla Connor to take Underworld from her.

He has spiked her tea with LSD to induce a mental health crisis that saw her be voted out of the factory.

But now it has been reported that Stephen will kill again – and soon.

And this time he is going to drown his next victim.

Coronation Street killer strikes again

A source told the Mirror: “Bosses expect the scene to shock people. Obviously, with water involved, it was a big-budget effort and all the stops were pulled out to make sure it looked flawless. Everyone is on tenterhooks to see who the next victim is going to be.

“Stephen is a man on the edge and could snap at any moment.”

It hasn’t been revealed who Stephen will kill but there has been hints that Michael Bailey is in danger.

Recently, Stephen almost claimed the life of Underworld business client, Rufus.

Rufus realised that Stephen had been spiking Carla with LSD. He then threatened to tell Carla the truth. He explained that he had nothing to lose as his wife had left him.

Stephen was furious and grabbed a hole punch in the factory, about to kill Rufus with it whilst he had his back to him.

However, Michael managed to unintentionally stop Stephen from murdering his third victim by coming back to the office for something.

Stephen was forced to put the hole punch down before Michael saw what he was about to do.

Michael confronts Stephen next week in Coronation Street – but will he pay for it with his life? (Credit: ITV)

Will Michael be murdered?

After cancelling the American deal, Stephen lies to the factory workers next week.

But he tells them that he’s got a meeting to finalise the deal.

After checking Stephen’s diary, Michael’s suspicious as to why there’s no mention of the meeting with the Americans in it.

Later on, Michael shows Ronnie his designs for his new clothing line and explains his aim to get the American deal again.

Michael’s shocked when he speaks to Owen and finds out that Stephen cancelled the deal. With this revelation Michael confronts Stephen about his lies.

But will Stephen kill Michael?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

