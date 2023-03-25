Coronation Street has aired a shock exit for Christina Boyd and Daisy Midgeley fans have all had the same reaction.

The estranged mother arrived a few months ago, leaving daughter Daisy shocked.

And while Christina had proven to be quite selfish, she wasn’t outright nasty – until last night.

Christina was sent packing from Coronation Street last night (Credit: ITV)

Fans loved actress Amy Robbins in the role, but even she couldn’t save Christina.

Returning for Daisy’s hen party in the Rovers, Christina promised her daughter a big surprise.

But far from the male stripper Daisy assumed was coming, she got two of her old school bullies instead.

And worst of all Christina stood by and let them insult her daughter all night.

I think it’s time you, Ellie and Samantha left.

It was only when Rita stood up to them that Daisy called time on her mum’s time in Weatherfield.

“Nothing but a pair of stuck up bullies,” she said to the pair. “Gormless bully in your case.”

Turning to her mum who began to slam Daisy for sticking up for herself, she told her where to go.

“I think it’s time you, Ellie and Samantha left,” Daisy said revealing she had a taxi waiting outside for them.

Coronation Street: Early exit for Daisy Midgeley’s mum

Despite months of rebuilding her relationship with her daughter, Christina turned nasty to blow it all up.

Christina said: “You know what, you are a bit of a Daisy downer, it’s rubbed off on you living with her [Jenny Connor].”

“I would rather be a downer than devoid of human emotion,” Daisy told her adding: “I don’t want you at the wedding.”

Christina took it in her stride telling her daughter: “If you don’t want me there I won’t come.”

However, she didn’t let it lie there.

Instead she tried to hurt her daughter in the worst way.

She told her: “But before I go there is something you should know. It’s a little bit of a secret and I wasn’t going to tell you but, you know, why should I give a damn about your happiness.

“No woman in our family has ever had a happy wedding day and you are no different. You see there’s a family curse.

“It’s true, the day was cursed from the beginning and the further away I am from it the better.”

With that Christina left – and Coronation Street fans were overjoyed.

She cursed her daughter’s wedding in last night’s Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Shock Coronation Street exit leaves fans delighted

One said: “Christina letting bullies bully her daughter…what horrible mother #Corrie.”

A second said: “Ohhh, bugger off, Christina! Nash off, woman!”

A third said: “Christina is such a rubbish mother. She doesn’t care about Daisy at all #Corrie.”

“Bye Christina, don’t let the door hit your [bleep] on the way out!” said another.

Read more: Coronation Street fans lash out at show as popular character is ‘axed’

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.