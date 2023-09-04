Coronation Street: Stephen comeuppance just months away as Todd Boyce signs up for Christmas Panto?

In Coronation Street, Stephen looks set to face his comeuppance before the year’s out as Todd Boyce already starts making plans away from the cobbles.

The Corrie actor has been cast in a role in Derby’s Christmas Pantomime, Mother Goose.

With this, could Stephen Reid’s comeuppance be just around the corner as Todd Boyce exits the soap?

Stephen’s claimed three victims (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen has killed three people so far

Over on the cobbles, Stephen’s claimed the lives of three people whilst trying to finish off many other people too.

He started off by killing Leo by pushing him off the factory balcony. Leo’s dad, Teddy, soon followed him as he suffered a blow on the head with a hole punch.

Businessman Rufus also lost his life as Stephen drowned him in his own swimming pool.

Elaine had a lucky escape whilst Carla managed to survive being constantly spiked with LSD.

However, whilst Stephen’s yet to have been rumbled, some Weatherfield residents have started to express their suspicions that Stephen’s been up to no good.

Sarah recently found out that Stephen had been responsible for the equity release statement that Audrey had received.

Tim’s also been very vocal about his lack of trust in Stephen whilst Carla’s getting closer to realising that Stephen was the person who spiked her.

But, could Stephen’s comeuppance be just around the corner? It certainly looks that way!

Todd has been cast in the Derby Christmas panto (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stephen’s exit looming as Todd Boyce is cast in panto

It looks as though Stephen’s comeuppance will air before the year is out as Todd Boyce plans his life away from the soap.

An exit may be just around the corner for Todd as an announcement today made by Derbyshire Live (Monday, September 4), reveals that he’s been cast in the Derby Christmas panto, Mother Goose.

Todd will be playing Demon Vanity in this year’s pantomime and will take to the Derby Arena stage from December 8.

But, does this mean that Todd will have finished filming on the cobbles by December? Could a Christmas comeuppance be on the cards for Stephen?

