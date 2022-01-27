Former Coronation Street star Sean Ward has broken his silence on claims he’s “homeless”.

The actor, who played Callum Logan in the soap, sparked rumours he was homeless after revealing he has lost work, his home, and his possessions over his views against the Covid vaccine.

Sean had said: “Firstly the work dried up. No one would hire me whether in front of or behind the camera, all my usual ways of making money just stopped, eventually I couldn’t afford the rent.

“So I gave up my 4 bed house and move onto my friend’s couch. I had to put all my belongings into storage.”

Sean insisted he isn’t homeless (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Coronation Street star Sean Ward say?

He added: “My whole life was in that storage unit. I lost it all. I was devastated but I couldn’t ask anyone for help because it was my choice to speak out.”

However, after rumours began circulating that Sean was “homeless”, he hit back on Twitter.

He wrote today: “To clarify I’m not homeless.

To clarify I’m not homeless. Let’s not diminish what real issues people face and have to live with on our streets. The UK press are ridiculous at this point. I live with my mate in a lovely gaf albeit with no bed frame 😂 — sean ward (@seanjward) January 27, 2022

“Let’s not diminish what real issues people face and have to live with on our streets.”

He added: “The UK press are ridiculous at this point. I live with my mate in a lovely gaf albeit with no bed frame.”

Many fans praised Sean for his tweet.

One person said: “Thanks for clarifying. I’ve read everywhere today you were.”

Another wrote: “Thank you for your support. It makes a change, we usually hear poor me.”

Sean opened up about his living situation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third added: “Thank you for supporting people.”

Meanwhile, in his original post, Sean praised his friend who had taken him in.

He said: “Luckily I got my mattress out in time and I’ve been sleeping on that in a friend’s spare room for over a year now.

“He has given me a safe space when I really needed it.

“I haven’t paid any rent to this man and it makes me extremely tearful when I think how amazing that really is.”

