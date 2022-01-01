Top Coronation Street storylines for 2022 with babies, deaths and heartbreak

After a relatively gentle Christmas and end of year, Coronation Street has lined up a huge 2022.

There could be new killers made, splits and an unexpected love affair on the cobbles.

Here’s what you can look forward to in Coronation Street in 2022…

Faye and Emma join the Corrie killers club (Credit: ITV)

Killers on the cobbles?

Emma Brooker and Faye Windass could find themselves joining the ever-expanding killer club on Corrie soon.

Barmaid Emma is supposed to be overseeing learner Faye who is driving them home when she mows down an old man.

They will decide to keep it a secret and cover up their crime, but has the man not survived?

Abi fears she is pregnant after cheating on Kevin with Imran (Credit: ITV)

Abi’s pregnancy

She’s had a tough 2021 on Coronation Street, did Abi, and 2022 is only set to get worse for her.

After sleeping with Imran Habeeb on the night of the court case, Abi has realised she could be pregnant and has told her secret lover.

But with no idea whether it’s Kevin’s or Imran’s baby – will she have to come clean before the baby arrives?

And would she even be allowed to keep a baby after giving up her twins?

Health horror for Tim

Tim will soon go for a health check and discover something is very wrong with him.

After more tests he is told he needs a triple heart bypass – and he decides to keep it a secret from wife Sally.

Warned that another heart attack will kill him – what will Tim do?

Amy Barlow will get a shock new love interest in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Amy Barlow’s new boyfriend

The school girl is set to horrify Coronation Street, especially her dad, in 2022 with the identity of her new secret boyfriend.

When Steve finds out who it is he is sickened and decides to put a stop to it.

But who is her new love? And will Steve be able to crush love’s young dream?

Lydia is going to cause chaos for Sarah and Adam (Credit: ITV)

Sarah and Adam in trouble

Adam Barlow’s ex Lydia has already seduce his wife Sarah into a full blown girl crush – but she has more on her mind.

An ITV winter preview has teased how Lydia may not be all that she seems.

It teased: “Sarah and Adam Barlow are hoping to cement their relationship by starting a family, but when Sarah’s new friend Lydia turns out to be someone from Adam’s past, could all Sarah’s dreams turn to nightmares?”

Lydia has been sweetness and light up to now but what does she have planned for the couple? And will they survive?

Will Zeedan’s relationship with his ex-wife ruin everything? (Credit: ITV)

Zeedan finds old love

The chef has invited his ex-wife Marrium to stay with him after she arrived searching for answers about her dead dad.

With Zeedan and Alya letting him die, it can only be a matter of time before their secret is exposed.

Will Marrium want revenge? And will she get it?

