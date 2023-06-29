Coronation Street star Sam Robertson hits out over latest Sarah and Adam twist

Currently in Coronation Street, Sarah and Adam have hit a rocky patch as Sarah revealed that she is pregnant.

After ending her affair with Damon, Sarah was able to win back Adam but their relationship is far from perfect.

Adam Barlow actor Sam Robertson has now hit out over the latest Sarah and Adam twist.

Who’s the daddy? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Sarah’s pregnant

Recently, Sarah ended her affair with Damon after Adam finally found out. Adam then heard Sarah out and gave her a chance to save their marriage.

He also got revenge on Damon by lying to Niall that Damon was going to the police to dob him in. Damon then took his things and left Weatherfield before Niall could get him.

Soon after Damon’s exit, Sarah started to feel sick whilst sipping some wine in the Rovers.

She returned home to discover that she’s pregnant, later confessing to Adam that she had no idea who the baby daddy was.

Adam then told Sarah to take a DNA test. If the baby was Damon’s she would have an abortion in order to make their marriage work.

Sam isn’t a fan of the ‘conflict’ between Adam and Sarah (Credit: ITV)

Sam Robertson hits out over Sarah and Adam twist

Coronation Street and Adam Barlow actor Sam Robertson has spoken out about his upset over the latest Sarah and Adam twist.

He’s not a fan of the ‘conflict’ it has caused, preferring for Sarah and Adam to go back to being content with each other again.

Speaking to Metro, Sam revealed: “I would have loved to see them growing their family and living happily together.

“I love working with Tina, I think she’s great. But obviously the writing team and the audience want to see that conflict.

“If they do stay together I just pray they have a period of time where the relationship is tender again and they can be kind to each other and be happy.”

But, will Sarah and Adam get through this huge pregnancy bombshell? Will the baby daddy be Adam?

