OPINION: Come on, Coronation Street, Sarah’s pregnancy was too predictable – do better!

Coronation Street just aired Sarah Barlow’s pregnancy revelation – she’s pregnant but has no idea who the baby daddy is (sigh).

It could be Adam’s baby. Or, it could be Damon’s. She’s bedded both of them quite a lot recently so we wouldn’t like to place any bets on this one.

This storyline is soooo predictable and is already boring fans who saw it coming months ago. Come on, Corrie, we need storylines with a little more creativity – please, we’re begging.

Sarah’s pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Sarah is pregnant – but who’s the daddy?

Currently in Corrie, Damon’s done a runner after Adam got revenge on him for his affair with Sarah.

He lied to Niall that Damon was going to the police to dob him in, making Damon leave the Street to save his life.

However, after Damon left, Sarah found out that she was pregnant and told Adam the news.

She confessed that she had no idea if the baby was his or Damon’s and offered to do a DNA test to find out.

If the baby was Damon’s she agreed that she would have an abortion to save her marriage. If it was Adam’s, they’d have the baby and carry on playing happy families.

We’ve seen this one brewing for ages (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans slam ‘predictable’ Sarah storyline

Fans have slammed the current pregnancy storylines as too ‘predictable.’ It was super obvious that Sarah was going to get pregnant leading to a ‘who’s the daddy?’ storyline.

Adam’s always been desperate for a baby and when Sarah had an affair with Damon everything became crystal clear for fans. Sarah was always going to get pregnant as the ultimate outcome of the affair.

One viewer wrote: “Sarah getting pregnant was so predictable. Such a poor storyline. Sarah deserves everything she gets for her actions.”

Sarah getting pregnant was so predictable. Such a poor storyline. Sarah deserves everything she gets for her actions. 😂😬😬 #Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) June 26, 2023

The usual cheating, pregnant, don't know who the dad is storyline. How original. #corrie — David Joseph Lawton (@DavidJosephLaw2) June 26, 2023

So cliched Sarah being pregnant. The viewers saw that coming a mile away #corrie — Johnboy710💎 #DGaF and Bar (@Johnboy710Fble) June 26, 2023

Another fan tweeted: “The usual cheating, pregnant, don’t know who the dad is storyline. How original.”

A third Coronation Street viewer added: “So cliched Sarah being pregnant. The viewers saw that coming a mile away.”

Oh please, this is too boring now (Credit: ITV)

Corrie, you can do so much better than this!

Corrie, we saw this one coming as soon as Sarah first set eyes on Damon. It’s a storyline that has been done millions of times in soap and has truly run it’s course.

If you’re desperate to do a ‘who’s the daddy’ storyline, at least make it subtle. This is a storyline we really could’ve done without.

We know that Corrie is capable of delivering some really powerful storylines so why sink so low with this Sarah one? You can do so much better than this!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

