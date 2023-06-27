Coronation Street's Damon is on the phone, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Soaps

Coronation Street fan theory: Damon to return to save his baby?

Will Damon return?

By Tamzin Meyer

Last week in Coronation Street, Damon left Weatherfield after Adam told Niall a pack of lies about him, putting his life at risk.

Now, Sarah’s just found out that she’s pregnant but has no idea who the baby daddy is, promising Adam that she’ll get an abortion if the baby’s Damon’s.

A new Coronation Street fan theory now predicts that Damon could soon return in time to save his baby.

Sarah’s expecting a baby (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Sarah’s pregnant and Damon’s gone

Last week, Adam got revenge on Damon by tricking Paul into giving him some information on Damon’s dodgy contacts. Adam then went to see Niall and made out that Damon was going to go to the police about him.

Adam then told Damon that Niall was after him making Damon head to the Bistro to collect his things before leaving Weatherfield.

He later sent Sarah a voice message explaining what Adam had done but Adam deleted it before Sarah found it.

Now, Sarah’s just found out that she’s pregnant but has no idea if the baby is Adam’s or Damon’s.

She’s promised to go for a DNA test – if the baby’s Damon’s she’ll have an abortion.

A new fan theory suggests that Damon could return (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Damon to return for baby?

A new Coronation Street fan theory suggests that Sarah’s baby is Damon’s. It also suggests that Damon could return to stop Sarah from having an abortion.

A fan on Twitter suggested: “So Damon is going to get back just in time to stop Sarah having an abortion.”

But, is the baby Damon’s? And, will he return before Sarah has an abortion?

Will Damon return for his baby? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Damon return?

At the moment, it seems as though Damon’s gone for good. He’s taken his things and done a runner from Niall.

But, will Sarah’s baby be Damon’s? Will he find out about this news somehow and return just in time to save his baby?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street - Damon Leaves Weatherfield (Will He Be Back?) (23rd June 2023)

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

