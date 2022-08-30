Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor shares rare photo of megastar daughter Phoebe with younger sister Hattie

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor has shared a photo of her megastar daughter Phoebe Dynevor with her younger sister Hattie.

Sally, who plays Sally Metcalfe in the soap, shared the photo of her children walking through New York.

In the photo Phoebe, who stars in Netflix show Bridgerton, could be seen holding Hattie’s hand as they crossed the road.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sally Dynevor (@sallydynevor)

Sally captioned the post: “My girls” with a red love heart emoji.

Sally’s followers commented on the post.

Brooke Vincent, who plays Sally’s daughter Sophie Webster, commented four heart-eye emojis.

One fan commented: “What a great pic.”

A second wrote: “Beautiful photo.”

Another added: “The prettiest girls.”

Phoebe Dynevor shot to fame in Bridgerton (Credit: Netflix)

Phoebe Dynevor

Sally is married to husband Tim Dynevor and together they have three children; Phoebe, Sam and Hattie.

Phoebe is also an actress.

She appeared in Waterloo Road playing Siobhan Mailey between 2009 and 2010.

Phoebe also had roles in Prisoners’ wives, Dickensian, Snatch and Younger.

In 2020 she starred in the first season of the Netflix series playing Daphne Bridgerton, aka Daphne Basset.

She returned for the second season and will be returning for the third.

Sally has been in Coronation Street since 1986 (Credit: ITV)

Sally Dynevor in Coronation Street

Sally Dynevor MBE has played Sally Metcalfe in Coronation Street since 1986.

Her character is married to Tim Metcalfe and over recent months viewers have seen the couple’s marriage struggle following Tim’s various health issues.

More recently Tim struggled with impotence following his triple heart bypass operation.

What’s next for Sally and Tim?

The couple began having sex therapy and next week Tim finds himself hiding from his sex therapist Trina.

When Peter sees, Tim confides in him that Trina is his sex therapist and that he’s been struggling with impotence since his operation.

Later Tim goes to take part in the charity football match as part of the Rovers team.

But during Dev‘s pre-match pep talk Tim misconstrues his words and thinks he’s making a dig at his impotence.

He accuses Peter of betraying his confidence and storms off.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!