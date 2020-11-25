Phoebe Dynevor is about to raise a few eyebrows – and the rest! – in the raunchy Netflix period drama Bridgerton. But who is she? And what has she been in before?

Fans of Coronation Street will recognise the surname, as Phoebe is the daughter of soap actress Sally Dynevor.

But what else should you know about the young actress? We did all the research for you!

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet in Bridgerton (Credit: Netflix)

Who is Phoebe Dynevor?

Phoebe is an English actress, who began her career in 2009 – when she was just 14.

Since then, she has starred in several successful TV shows, including Waterloo Road and Prisoners Wives.

She has also worked as a model and is on the books of IMG model agency.

What has Phoebe starred in?

Phoebe’s first TV role was a big one – she played Siobhan Mailey in the BBC One school drama Waterloo Road.

She appeared for the whole of series five, between 2009 and 2010.

She went on to star as Lauren in Prisoners Wives, Phoebe Rundle in The Village, and Camile in The Musketeers.

In 2015, she won the role of Martha Cratchit in Dickensian.

In 2017, Dynevor made her American debut with a recurring role in the TV Land comedy-drama series Younger, and later starred in the Sony Crackle crime comedy series, Snatch (2017–2018).

She later won a leading role in Netflix period drama series Bridgerton playing the role of Daphne Bridgerton.

The performance promises to be her breakout role.

Phoebe Dynevor with the cast of Bridgerton (Credit: Netflix)

How old is Phoebe?

Phoebe was born April 17 1995 in Manchester, England.

She is currently 25 years old.

She has been on our TV screens since she was 14.

Is she related to Corrie’s Sally Dynevor?

Phoebe is the daughter of Coronation Street actress, Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Webster.

Her dad is scriptwriter Tim Dynevor, who was nominated for a BAFTA for his work on Emmerdale in 2008.

Sally and Tim have three children, all of whom were born in Trafford.

Phoebe is the eldest, followed by Samuel (born 10 March 1997), and Harriet Fleur “Hattie” (born 14 November 2003).

In November 2009, Sally was diagnosed with breast cancer the same year her character was, for which she has had chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

She recovered and returned to the ITV soap in July 2010 after a six-month break.

Talking about her mum several years ago, Phoebe said: “My mum and dad taught me to respect everyone and to be kind.

“I’ve learned that from mum quite a bit. She’d never say a bad word about anyone or anything – I love that about her.”

Is Phoebe dating?

Phoebe was previously in a relationship with recruitment executive Simon Merrill.

Her current relationship status is unknown, and a quick stalk of her Insta suggests she’s single.

Who does Phoebe play in Bridgerton?

Phoebe plays heroine Daphne Bridgerton.

Daphne is a debutante and on the look out for a man to settle down with…

Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season!

Bridgerton follows the eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family as they look for love and happiness in London high society.

The eight-part series is inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels.

Bridgerton airs on Netflix from Christmas Day 2020.

