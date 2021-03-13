Coronation Street star Ruxandra Porojnicu has revealed the shock beginnings to Alina’s affair with Tyrone Dobbs.

Mechanic Tyrone and sales assistant Alina have been flirting for months since he invited her to move in with his family after she was left homeless.

Alina has her eye on Tyrone Dobbs (Credit: ITV)

He eventually had to ask her to leave after realising he was becoming attracted to her.

And now it seems like Alina is beginning to fall for Tyrone in return.

Speaking to ED! and other press, Ruxandra explained: “She definitely likes the fact that Tyrone has a sense of humour.

“He makes her laugh, that’s for sure. He’s protective over her and tries to help her every time she is in a bit of trouble or unsure about different things.

“He is trying to be by her side. That’s very important for her.”

The actress also revealed that Tyrone’s protectiveness over her character is like catnip for the former nail technician.

Is Tyrone falling for Alina in Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

“He’s a protective figure in her life and he makes her feel like she belongs on the street,” she added.

“He makes her feel so welcome and like she has a place.”

I think everything starts when they begin working on her car in the garage and doing something that they both enjoy – mechanics!

And next week when Tyrone discovers Alina is handy with a wrench, he’s smitten.

Coronation Street: Passion for Tyrone Dobbs and Alina

The pair begin working on a car together and sparks fly.

“And so I think spending so much time together and doing something they both are good at creates a bond between them.

“And just on different occasions he finds time to spend with her, it made Alina wonder what was happening and [she liked] him more than as a friend.”

Viewers know Tyrone lives with his partner Fiz and their daughters Hope and Ruby.

But can they stay away from each other for much longer?

