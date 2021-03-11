Coronation Street spoilers reveal Leanne is forced to deliver drugs for Harvey. Will she be able to get pay him off?

In next week’s scenes Leanne announces to Simon that she’s going to ask for her job back, get an advance on her wages and pay Harvey off.

But when Imran refuses to give her an advance, and Nick can only loan her £1k, Leanne masks her panic.

Leanne approaches Harvey’s car with trepidation. As she hands him the £1k, telling him she is Simon’s mother and that’s all he’s getting.

Harvey threatens Leanne and Simon (Credit: ITV)

But Harvey makes it clear that he wants the rest or he’ll put them in hospital, leaving Leanne shaken.

Back at home she assures Simon that everything is sorted and Harvey is off their case. However, as a relieved Simon heads off, Leanne pulls a bad of drugs from her handbag.

Simon goes to visit Kelly in the hospital. Feeling awful he says if she wants to report him to the police, he will take what’s coming to him.

Simon visits Kelly in hospital (Credit: ITV)

At the station, Imran explains to Kelly that he’s been appointed to represent her and he needs to know where she got the drugs from.

Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne starts delivering drugs for Harvey

Later Leanne receives a text from Harvey with the details of her first drugs drop. At a seedy flat, a menacing bloke ushers her in while he checks the pills.

Eventually Leanne leaves with her heart pounding and fighting back tears.

Leanne starts doings jobs for Harvey. But can she get out of this? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, back on the street, Nick demands to know what’s going on, convinced she and Simon are hiding something.

Leanne fobs Nick off but having taken a call from Harvey informing that he’s lined up her next drop, a despairing Leanne realises she’s trapped and there’s nothing she can do.

Having been released without charge, a defiant Kelly tells Imran she’s not going back to her foster parents and he can’t make her.

But when Imran reveals that he and Toyah are foster parents, Kelly suggests she could stay with them.

Later Nick and Sam meet Simon in Speed Daal and he apologises for the incident with Jacob.

Is Nick starting to suspect something is going on? (Credit: ITV)

Nick starts to wonder where Leanne is and she arrives late painting a smile on her face, assuring Nick everything is fine.

As Natasha returns from London, Nick is disappointed to realise his time with Sam has come to an end.

He asks Leanne about moving back in. But he’s hurt when she insists that it’s too soon.

