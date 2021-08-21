Coronation Street star Dame Maureen Lipman has revealed she turned down Strictly Come Dancing over fears she would “thump someone” over criticism.

The legendary actress, 75, has told how she isn’t good at taking criticism.

Maureen plays Evelyn Plummer on Coronation Street – but won’t be on Strictly (Credit: ITV)

And the fears of her “thumping” the judges is enough to stop her from taking part.

Asked about Strictly, Maureen told The Sun: “I have, but I’m not good at taking criticism.

“I just know that if I was doing my best and people were not nice to me I would either cry or I would thump someone.

“And I’d really rather not thump someone on telly.”

She added: “I’m sure everyone has a lovely time, but underneath it I’m quite a sensitive soul and I’d find it quite upsetting.”

The actress was recently left devastated by her partner Guido Castro’s death.

Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman opens up about partner’s death

She lost her beloved partner, who battled ­Parkinson’s disease, during lockdown in January.

Guido, 84, also suffered from coronavirus before his death.

He passed away in a care home with Maureen by his side.

She told The Mirror: “It is unbelievable to have to say goodbye to somebody with gloves and a pinafore on. It doesn’t bear thinking about.

“He survived Covid in a care home. But he didn’t really survive.

“It knocked the stuffing out of him.”

Guido tested positive for Covid just days after receiving his vaccine jab.

Maureen Lipman lost partner of 13 years Guido in January (Credit: Shutterstock)

Maureen and Guido were together for 13 years after meeting in 2008.

Meanwhile, the actress was also previously married to the late Jack Rosenthal.

The pair were together for 30 years, before he passed away from cancer in 2004.

Jack was a screenwriter and wrote 250 episodes of Coronation Street.

Speaking about losing her husband, Maureen told Prima: “I found it almost impossible to grieve because my nature is to make people laugh.

“And then, I’d feel terrible about the fact I didn’t look like I was grieving enough.”

