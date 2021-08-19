Next week’s Coronation Street Spoilers show a nightmare for Maria as Liam collapses on the cobbles.

The young Connor is left gasping for breath while playing football with pal Jack.

Maria is desperate as paramedics race to treat her son but face a delay when the ambulance can’t get through.

Will they reach Liam in time?

Coronation Street spoilers: Fighting for space

There’s a shock diagnosis for Liam (Credit: ITV)

In that terrible moment, Maria is consumed with panic for her son’s welfare.

But afterwards, when she realises that it was the double-parked cars that blocked the ambulance’s way, she’s raging.

Worse still, she and husband Gary find out that Liam has asthma and that air pollution from the fumes of local traffic could be the cause.

Determined to prevent this from happening again, Maria makes it her mission to clean up Coronation Street.

Maria sees red

Maria is armed and dangerously angry! (Credit: ITV)

If you thought Shona and Todd’s argy-bargy over parking got out of hand, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Maria confronts Sarah after identifying Underworld’s van as a major source of local pollution.

When Sarah refuses to take it off the road, Maria takes matters into her own hands.

Armed with a crowbar, she takes out her fury on the offending vehicle.

Bystanders can’t believe their eyes as she rains down blows on the van.

On a mission

It’s time for Maria to take a stand (Credit: ITV)

Following her explosive protest, Maria is in no mood to back down.

Although she dismissed Sally’s parking crusade before, Maria now wants in on the action.

She also informs her husband Gary that they will be selling their car, and he needs to get rid of his work van.

Finally, Maria approaches Sarah again and tells her it’s time to do right by the environment and their children.

Will Maria’s efforts work?

