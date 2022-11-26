Coronation Street star ‘gutted’ to be snubbed from big Christmas storyline

Coronation Street star Colson Smith has revealed he is ‘gutted’ to not feature in the soap’s big Christmas storyline.

The Craig Tinker actor has opened up about his disappointment about being snubbed from the festive episode.

Colson is gutted that Craig doesn’t feature in the Christmas episode of Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

However the Weatherfield star has confirmed he will be featuring in episodes leading up to Christmas – just not the main event.

Colson teased an exciting development on the cobbles in December with a major new storyline.

Asked about what the big story is, Colson wouldn’t be drawn.

But he teased: “It’s one of the storylines where when you hear it’s happening you hope you’re in it. I was gutted that I wasn’t in it.”

And he added that there’s more drama to come for Craig and Faye.

He told the Star: “Fans can expect more struggles for Craig and Faye.

Coronation Street Christmas set to be explosive

“For a young couple they go through an awful lot but it’s more menopause and how their relationship adapts.”

Meanwhile the soap has revealed its major storylines for the festive season.

In a preview released today it teased two wedding proposals and a return to murder for Stephen Reid.

Determined to give Fiz a Christmas to remember, rather than a long drawn out engagement Tyrone plans to surprise her with a Christmas Day wedding.

It looks like he has everything covered; the dress, the venue, the party, he even lets the girls in on the secret.

But unaware of his grand gesture Fiz has decided Christmas Day is going to be a washout and as Tyrone descends the stairs with the girls in tow, ready to play out the best surprise ever, Fiz is nowhere to be seen.

Elsewhere full of the Christmas spirit, Daniel plans to make an honest woman of Daisy.

Having got the OK from Jenny and the support of dad Ken, Daniel plans his romantic proposal. But when a burglary at the Barlows means the ring he intended to use is stolen things go awry.

Meanwhile over at the Platts things are taking a dark turn.

Max continues to clash with David, feeling increasingly at odds with his family. Left out in the cold Max is drawn into a world of new friendships which aren’t all they seem and leave the troubled teen in danger.

Who will Stephen kill next in Coronation Street as Christmas looms? (Credit: ITV)

Will Stephen Reid kill again?

And a murderous Stephen plots his next move as he desperately tries to cover his tracks. But with his own family starting to ask questions, his ex-wife threatening to reveal all and Teddy starting to doubt son Leo’s sudden disappearance, how long is it before Stephen contemplates killing again?

And who will his next victim be?

Nick Tilsley also faces a horrifying time after being blackmailed over the money he accepted from drug dealer Harvey.

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2022?

He thought it was guilt money, but instead it was a nefarious plot – and now Harvey’s henchman wants his pound of flesh.

And Summer may have bitten off more than she can chew after agreeing to be a surrogate for Mike and Esther.

But how much danger is she in?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

