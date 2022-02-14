Coronation Street star Elle Mulvaney looks unrecognisable as she enjoys night out with friends

Coronation Street star Elle Mulvaney, who plays Amy Barlow, looks unrecognisable as she shares photos from a night out with her friends.

Elle, 19, shared the pictures to her social media. In one picture she’s taking a mirror selfie with a friend and in another, she can be seen sitting a table enjoying drinks with her friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elle 🤪 (@ellejmulvaney)

Read more: 5 Coronation Street characters hiding huge secrets

Elle’s followers commented on the post.

One wrote: “Beautiful.”

A second wrote: “Stunning.”

A third said: “Stunning Elle.”

Coronation Street: Elle Mulvaney’s storyline

Recently it was revealed to Corrie viewers that Elle’s character Amy is dating Jacob Hay.

Jacob was the drug dealer who got Amy’s cousin Simon into delivering drugs. However Jacob claims he no longer has any involvement in drugs.

Elle plays Amy in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Tonight Amy, Asha, Aadi, Summer and Jacob decide to go to a club after the Valentine’s dance.

At the dance Daniel heads over to chat to Amy and her mates, but when he realises they’re drunk he orders them to leave.

Later Amy, Asha and Aadi meet Jacob outside the club. Inside the club Amy becomes increasingly woozy and collapses.

Asha calls an ambulance while Jacob puts Amy in the recovery position.

At the hospital, Steve and Tracy are in shock.

Amy becomes woozy and collapses, but will she be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell reveals new job after quitting soap

Asha and Aadi approach Steve in the hospital and assert is Jacob’s responsible for Amy’s condition, he’ll make sure hers is the last life he every destroys.

Jacob reckons someone spiked Amy’s drink before she got to the club.

Steve tells Asha and Aadi that Amy’s blood tests show she’s taken GHB. Steve is convinced Jacob spiked her drink but Jacob tells him that he and Amy are together.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Will you be watching this week’s Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.