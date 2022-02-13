Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell reveals new job after quitting soap

Coronation Street cast member Alexandra Mardell has revealed her new job after quitting the soap.

The Emma Brooker actress, 28, has decided to leave the soap after four years.

Alexandra Mardell has revealed her new job after quitting the Coronation Street cast (Credit: Splash News.com)

But just days after her shock announcement, she has shared about her new job.

Posting on Instagram, Alexandra has told how she is now teaching acting at workshops for children in Leeds.

The actress is hosting workshops in Leeds and Halifax with LB Act.

The news comes just days after Alexandra shocked fans by revealing she is quitting the soap.

Posting a statement on Twitter, she wrote: “Playing Emma on the most iconic street there is, has been the best experience of my life.

“Four years has gone so fast. Compared to other cast members I still feel like a newbie, which makes my decision to leave all the more difficult.”

Alexandra Mardell quits the Coronation Street cast

However, she went on to reveal she has some “exciting opportunities” in the pipeline.

“But now is the right time as a number of exciting opportunities beckon,” she added.

Four years has gone so fast

Alexandra’s message also hinted that while Emma might be gone, it won’t necessarily be forever.

The soap star continued: “Although, who knows, maybe the street hasn’t seen the last of Emma Brooker.

“I can’t thank everyone at Coronation Street enough for welcoming me and trusting me to tell so many wonderful and heartfelt stories.

The actress plays Emma Brooker in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

“And of course for the friendships and the amazing fans. When I see pink, I will always think of Emma.”

The actress will film her final scenes in the coming weeks and depart on-screen later in the year.

Corrie viewers have watched recently how Emma was involved in a hit and run that led to the death of an old man.

Unable to cope with her guilt, she turned up at his funeral and sparked with his grandson.

But will her actions see her jailed for her Ted’s death?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

