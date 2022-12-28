Coronation Street star Dolly-Rose Campbell teases Gemma wedding storyline

Coronation Street star Dolly-Rose Campbell has teased an upcoming wedding storyline for her character, Gemma Winter.

Gemma is currently in a long-term relationship with partner Chesney Brown on Corrie.

The pair have four children together, after Gemma gave birth to quadruplets in 2019.

They also live with Chesney’s son, Joseph, from an earlier relationship.

However, Gemma and Chesney (played by Sam Aston) have yet to get married.

Could they tie the knot in 2023?

Has the time come for Gemma and Chesney to make it official? (Credit: ITV)

Dolly-Rose Campbell teases 2023 wedding for Gemma

Addressing the possibility of Gemma and Chesney getting married, Dolly told DigitalSpy, “It is a little bit of watching everybody around her planning to get married and her feeling a bit of competition with the other people.”

“She is thinking, ‘Why is everyone else getting to have their happy ever after and I’m not?”

“Also, maybe a bit of weariness with her situation where every day is the same and she would just like something to look forward to, something for her that is not just about the kids.”

She continued: “Something outside of just being a mum because her whole identity now is just ‘mother of the quads’.”

Gemma feels as though she and Chesney are stuck in a rut (Credit: ITV)

Could Gemma and Chesney get married on Coronation Street?

However, one thing standing in the way of Gemma and Chesney’s future is their lack of money.

“Having one child is a full-time job so having five in the house is a lot to deal with, whilst also trying to hold down their jobs which they need for the money,” Dolly said.

Chesney has told Gemma that they simply can’t afford a wedding.

“She knows what he says is true, but she is just weary with it all,” Dolly continued.

“She has got to the point where she would like to be able to try and put some money aside, or do something to try and earn more so she can have something to look forward to and do something nice for herself, rather than the money always going on the mundane necessities,” Dolly finished.

But could Gemma’s dreams come true in next year’s Coronation Street episodes?

Inspired by sister Fiz’s Christmas wedding to Tyrone Dobbs, will Chesney finally pop the question next year?

Coronation Street airs tonight, Wednesday, December 28, at 7pm – 8pm on ITV.

