Coronation Street star Millie Gibson has confirmed she has quit the cobbles.

The Kelly Neelan actress was reported to have left the ITV soap after four years.

But now it has been confirmed after the Corrie cast assembled to throw her a goodbye party.

Posting a series of snaps to social media, the stars presented Millie with a huge signed leaving card wishing her well.

Millie herself posted several pictures from her big goodbye.

She captioned the pictures: “Very much feeling the love… thank you to everyone who made this such a special night.”

Actress Millie cuddled up to on-screen surrogate dad Mikey North, and her on-screen mums – Georgia Taylor and Kel Allen in the pictures.

Her confirmed exit comes as ITV revealed character Kelly would play a prominent role in Corrie’s autumn storylines.

Coronation Street exit confirmed for Millie Gibson

She will begin to grow suspicious of Gary who killed her loan shark dad Rick, back in 2019.

He later let her mum Laura take the blame for Rick’s murder before she died of terminal cancer.

A source told The Sun: “Millie’s a huge talent.

Millie has played Kelly in Coronation Street for four years but she is now leaving (Credit: ITV)

“She has loved her time on the soap but there’s a lot of excitement about what she’s going to do next.

“Everyone has been sworn to secrecy over her exit storyline.”

However, the secrecy over Millie’s exit story has lead to speculation that the character could be killed off.

Gary’s past looks set to catch up with him this autumn, with ITV saying: “Increasingly seeing Gary as a father figure, Kelly is further indebted to Gary when he rescues her from the clutches of dad Rick’s shady associates.

“But having witnessed how far Gary is willing to go to keep her safe, Kelly starts to wonder if he has crossed that line before.”

Will she discover the truth?

