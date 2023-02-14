Coronation Street star Colson Smith shares huge news: ‘Seems the obvious next step’

Coronation Street star, Colson Smith, has taken to Instagram to share a huge new challenge with his followers.

Colson has decided to set himself a new fitness goal.

The Coronation Street actor revealed that the new goal ‘seems like the obvious next step.’

Colson is off to Stockholm (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coronation Street: Colson Smith sets a huge, new challenge

Craig Tinker star, Colson Smith, loves to set himself different fitness challenges.

This time, Colson took to Instagram to share his next ambitions with his social media followers.

Sharing two photos, Colson could be seen running in a woodland area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colson Smith (@colsonjsmith)

He then revealed that he would be off to Stockholm this year to participate in a marathon.

He captioned the post: “Sooooo… I’m finally running a marathon! Stockholm 2023.

“Seems the obvious next step on my fitness journey right?!? Over the next few months as I structure my weekly running into a plan ahead of the marathon, I’m going to start sharing a lot more of my runs on here with you! See you in Stockholm!”

Colson’s fitness journey currently consists of him training and planning ahead of the marathon.

You’ve got this Colson!

Fans have given Colson some encouragement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans give Colson encouragement ahead of the marathon

Colson’s fans have been quick to encourage the actor ahead of the fitness event later this year.

One fan commented: “Brilliant, good luck, I’m sure you’ll smash it.”

Another wrote: “Fabulous! Look forward to the updates, you should do London too, there’s nothing else like it.”

A third fan said: “You will ace this, just as you do with everything you have set your mind to!”

A fourth person praised the star: “You are incredible. Such an inspiration.”

Are you wishing Colson good luck?

Colson likes to be ambitious (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coronation Street: Colson Smith’s fitness journey

Colson loves fitness and isn’t afraid of pushing his limits.

The star even managed to lose ten stone in the space of two years after taking up running.

On his Instagram, Colson often shares photos of his runs.

He’s also dabbled in other sports, sharing a snap of himself paramotoring earlier this month (Monday January 2, 2023).

Colson has also been one to share photos of himself lifting weights in the gym and even rock climbing.

How adventurous!

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!