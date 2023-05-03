Coronation Street star Beverley Callard dealt devastating blow as company goes bust, according to reports

Coronation Street and Liz McDonald star Beverley Callard has recently suffered a devastating blow as her personal company has gone bust.

As reported in The Sun, the star and her husband’s company, JMBJ Ltd, has accumulated £215,000 worth of debt, ultimately going bust.

This comes after Beverley reportedly received a six figure sum for her appearance on I’m a Celebrity in 2020.

Beverley Callard company goes bust

Coronation Street actress Beverley Callard has been faced with a difficult time as her and husband Jon McEwan’s personal company, JMBJ Ltd, has gone bust.

The company reportedly stacked up £215,000 in debt. They owed money to the likes of trade creditors and the taxman.

Beverley’s company went into liquidation in April 2023 as it couldn’t pay back all of the debt that was owed.

This comes after Beverley was said to have been paid £125,000 for her appearance on I’m a Celebrity back in 2020.

However, it seems that this big pay check from the reality TV series was not enough to stop her company from going under.

Coronation Street star Beverley Callard’s financial struggle

Sadly, this would not be the first time that Beverley has struggled financially. In 2012, Beverley herself became bankrupt.

Unfortunately, Beverley had come into difficulties after her and her husband’s pub business struggled to stay afloat.

She also had to pay medical bills as a result of her stay at a psychiatric ward in 2009, stemming from her struggle with depression.

Speaking to The Sun about this experience, Beverley revealed: “It has been hell keeping everything secret. Since the bankruptcy became public people think I’m a showbiz diva who frittered her cash away on expensive dinners and fancy clothes. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

“I’ve worked non-stop since I was 16 and somehow it all seemed it had been for nothing.

“We’d come to the end of the road. We had no money. I felt embarrassed and exhausted.”

